Astrologer Explains How Keeping Peacock Feathers In The House Benefits You

Don’t we all enjoy adorning our homes with lovely furnishings? Whether it’s a flower pot or a painting, there are objects we like to put on the walls or shelves, enhancing the beauty of the space. A peacock feather is one such item. While many people hang them on the wall without realising the meaning, others use peacock feathers just to decorate their homes. Unnao astrologer and Vastu expert Pandit Rishikant Mishra explains the right way to keep peacock feathers in the house.

Establishes wealth: Surya Dev and Indra Dev are the lords of the east direction, according to Vastu Shastra. And keeping a peacock feather in the east direction of the house is particularly lucky. You can even keep it pointing northwest. By keeping peacock’s feathers in this direction, you may acquire more wealth.

Bring prosperity in households: Although it is not considered proper to get peacock feathers in the northwest direction, if there is Rahu in someone’s horoscope, this direction is considered auspicious for them. By doing so, Rahu’s fault is resolved, according to Vastu Shastra.

Vastu defects can be eliminated: It is considered auspicious to keep peacock feathers in the house. According to Vastu Shastra, 8 peacock feathers should be tied and placed on the northeast wall. This may end the Vastu dosh. But the bunch of feathers should be kept in such a place where everyone can see it. This also brings positivity to the house.

Keep it on your study table: According to Vastu Shastra, peacock feathers may help you do better in your studies. The students should keep a peacock feather in their books or on their study table for this purpose. This will result in the mind being preoccupied with studies.

Home troubles can be resolved: Most of the people in the house use peacock feathers for decoration. These peacock feathers also prevent bad omens in the house and ease the tension between the members. Hang a peacock feather on the east wall of your living roo to see the change.