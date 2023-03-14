Tulsi holds great importance in Hinduism. Not only do we offer water to the Tulsi plant daily but also wear it in the form of a garland. Tulsi or Basil leaves are also known for their medicinal properties and are used in Ayurveda to cure various ailments. In Astrology, the plant is a symbol of purity and is often associated with Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Wearing a Tulsi garland is believed to bring good luck and prosperity and protects from negative energies.

There are two types of Tulsi — Shyama Tulsi and Rama Tulsi. Wearing a garland of Shyama Tulsi seeds brings mental peace and positivity to the mind. This leads to spiritual as well as family and material progress. Rama Tulsi garland boosts self-confidence and awakens Sattvik’s feelings.

Delhi-based astrologer Acharya Pandit Alok Pandya has shared key points to remember while wearing a tulsi garland. Here are the points one should remember.

There are many strict rules for wearing a Tulsi garland. For example, the person who wears Tulsi garland should always eat pure food. Such a person should not consume meat and alcohol. Along with this, you should also avoid tamasic food, for example, garlic, vinegar and onion etc.

According to astrology, Tulsi garland should not be removed once it is worn by someone.

One should remember that before wearing the Tulsi garland it is necessary to be purified. It should be thoroughly cleaned with Ganga water and should be worn only after the beads are dried.

One who wears a Tulsi garland should remember not to wear a Rudraksha garland. Otherwise, that person may have to face adverse effects.

According to the astrologer, if you cannot wear the Tulsi garland around your neck, then it can also be worn in the right hand.

