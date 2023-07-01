Astrology: What is the Perfect Age To Get Married According To Your Zodiac Sign?

What is the perfect age to get married according to your zodiac sign? It’s a question that has intrigued many, as astrology offers unique insights into our personalities, compatibility, and life journey. Each zodiac sign is associated with distinct traits and qualities that can influence our approach to love and commitment. Whether you’re a fiery Aries, a practical Taurus, an adventurous Sagittarius, or any other sign, the stars may hold clues to the most favorable age for you to embark on the journey of marriage.

Gina Kaur, Astrologer of All India Institute of Occult Science, founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, shares about the perfect age to get married as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

This zodiac is known to be quite impulsive. They never consider the aftermath before they make a decision. So people born with the Aries Zodiac sign are advised to marry at a relatively later age, by the time they have mellowed down and are more mature to understand that marriage is a social contract, a lifelong one.

Taurus

Quite a lovely Zodiac sign. They completely love and adore the person they are with. They are well versed with the level of commitment required in life and otherwise. They can be the best partners that one can aspire to be with. It is advisable for them to hold on until they find true love and can then marry in their 30s.

Gemini

An air sign, and quite the reverse of what is stated above for the Taurus Zodiac sign. Geminis are not very serious by their nature and temperament. They take life easy and are rather afraid of commitment. They are the happy go lucky kind of people. A person born under this Zodiac sign should try to seek a level headed, mature life partner. They can get married in their late 30s.

Cancer

Cancerians are known for their long lasting relationships. They can get married in their 20s and 30s because even when they are young they completely value their family ties and responsibilities. They never shirk them. However, it is advised that they should take time before deciding on who to marry

Leo

They are very strong headed people. They are fun loving and are known for long term commitments. This dual goodness is like a jackpot for their partners. The right age for them to get married is in their 30s or 40’s.

Virgo

They are perfectionists. Not only do they keep their home and environment immaculately clean but at the same time they are also known to be very clear in their choices. They know what they require in their life partners. A good age for them to get married would be in their 20’s or 30s.

Libra

Oh the passionate lovers I would call them. They are the least demanding of all the zodiac signs. Known for justice and their calm, composed demeanor, they will love you with passion. The best age for them to get married would be in their 20s or 30’s.

Scorpio

A brilliant Zodiac sign. They are the most dedicated and loving people. They can be very possessive about the people they love. They can get affected at an emotional level from the strain and stresses that are synonymous to marriage. Thus it is advised for them to take their time before they tie the knot. A good age for them would be in their 20’s or 30’s.

Sagittarius

Famous for their risk taking abilities. They prefer to measure the ground before they leap in. They are not known for their spontaneity. It’s like they wish to test the waters before they dive in unlike the Libras’. A good age for them to get married would be in their 30s so that before they tie the knot they can understand their partner well.

Capricorn

They can get married at any age, be in their 20s, 30s or even 40s’ as they are known to be the most adjusting among the zodiac signs. This very valuable trait in life can make them achieve great pinnacles of success even in their professional careers. At the same time, they also depend upon their gut instinct before they take any major decision in their life, be it right or wrong.

Aquarius

They keep yearning to find the right one and can take a great amount of time in this search of theirs. They like to explore the various opportunities that come their way. A good age for them to get married would be in their 30’s or 40s. They are also the people who are known to remain single and happy.

Pisces

It is advised for the Pisces to know when the tide is coming their way so that they can make best use of the opportunity coming their way. They are very emotional people and even very sensitive. Many times they do end up missing the opportunities that come their way, be it in their professional lives or otherwise. It is advised for them to wait for the right partner to come along who would understand their inner self. They can get married in their 20s’ or 40s’. Both the decades are good for them.