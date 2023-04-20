ASTRO’s Moonbin Passes Away: Look Back at Times When the Star Set Some Major Fashion Goals

Moonbin made his ASTRO debut in 2016 and has since performed both domestically and abroad as the lead dancer and backup vocalist. He was active in his group “Moonbin & Sanha" along with his member Sanha. In January of this year, he released his third mini-album, titled “INCENSE." Moon Sua, a member of the girl group Billlie, is Moonbin’s younger sister.

Frequently sporting a denim shirt and trousers, Moonbin is renowned for rocking the young boyfriend style.

He has always worn only the barest minimum of cosmetics and accessories, usually just a statement belt and jewellery. He has a sizable collection of sneakers, with white predominating.

His loosely done, deep-grey hair often added a playful element to the fits.

Notable is the fact that we saw him wearing all white clothing the most of the time. It is safe to conclude that Moonbin had his cutest, most attractive face while dressed in white.

Moonbin, a fan favourite, unexpectedly passed away, shocking fans. Moonbin was discovered dead at his house on April 19 at about 8:10 p.m. KST, according to the foreign report.

