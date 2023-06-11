CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayDehydrationMiss World 2023National Children’s DayRihanna
Home » Lifestyle » Asur 2's Kasturi Banerjjee: I Prioritize Weightlifting For My Fitness And No Diets
2-MIN READ

Asur 2's Kasturi Banerjjee: I Prioritize Weightlifting For My Fitness And No Diets

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 19:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Kasturi Banerjjee has portrayed a variety of characters across different mediums, showcasing her talent in films, television shows, and theater productions

Kasturi Banerjjee has portrayed a variety of characters across different mediums, showcasing her talent in films, television shows, and theater productions

With her latest stint in Asur 2 & City of Dreams Season 3, Kasturi Banerjjee has captivated audiences and garnered recognition and praise for her acting skills

Kasturi Banerjjee, an actor is known for her contributions to the entertainment industry. Banerjjee has portrayed a variety of characters across different mediums, showcasing her talent in films, television shows, and theater productions. With her latest stint in Asur 2 and City of Dreams Season 3, she has captivated audiences and garnered recognition and praise for her acting skills.

Question: How do you manage your personal life and professional life?

Answer: Hmmm… Well not sure … I mean that’s a question I ask myself quite often. Am I managing it all right? Am I faring well? I can’t tell you I have got it l all sorted because the truth is- I go to work, I miss the kids and when I am with kids I miss work!  Actually, I hate the thought of my boys being neglected! I am trying to collect as much memory as possible with them before they fly off the nest!

Question: Do you think working life after having kids changes? Is there any drawback?

Answer: So much has changed earlier when I was with my parents I had a brief 18months of screen life but was totally carefree! Or even after getting married I took all kind of work -took as many projects possible knowing all is set at home! I have a tremendously supportive husband- so never had to think twice before committing. But after kids I have been working around their schedule. It becomes extremely difficult as you are in a catch22 situation. You want to avoid long commitments but that’s the least you can do for a meaty role.

I am no AB, production houses won’t (and should not) cater to such needs! So I am taking it easy and hoping to bag small yet impactful pieces.

RELATED NEWS

Drawback: Having kids can’t be categorised under “drawback “never - it’s a blessing — yes may be a bit challenging but not a drawback at all! I have started looking at the world different! They have brought in so many shades. I have so much to explore as an actor now.

Question: What keeps you calm in the chaotic schedule?

Answer: Hahahaah I am anything but calm. I am known as Mrs RedBull — I got no chill! I am always at the go! Still to answer your question I think my little one has a magic hug - it instantly takes me to a meditative state! My Zen!

Question: What’s your fitness manta?

Answer: Love walking. Love dancing. Started asana at the age of 8-9. Was quiet all right with flat and hurdle races- joined karate later which I enjoyed thoroughly! I love doing weights not good with diets so I depend completely on my workout routine to remain healthy.

How you prioritise your personal and professional life?

The truth is I have given my boys precedence over everything, so, every mother knows the maid situation they often don’t turn up or extend their chhuttis.

Quite a few times I had to take them along with me for outdoors but that wasn’t right for them so also since the time Wolfie came in I have become extremely choosy with my work.

About the Author
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi loves to write about everything lifestyle. From food to travel to decor and relationships, this is her jam!...Read More
Tags:
  1. lifestyle
  2. Asur
  3. fitness
first published:June 11, 2023, 19:22 IST
last updated:June 11, 2023, 19:22 IST