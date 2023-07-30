Athiya Shetty Looks Beautiful In Anamika Khanna's Embroidered Couture Ensemble

Athiya Shetty made a striking return to the ramp as the showstopper for the renowned designer Anamika Khanna, adorning a captivating handcrafted couture creation. Despite feeling nervous after her hiatus from walking the runway, Athiya found solace in the fact that it was Anamika Khanna’s show, a designer she deeply admires. In praise of Anamika’s artistry and personality, Athiya expressed, “Apart from being a wonderful artist, she’s a great person, and that comes across in her work and designs."

The ensemble Athiya wore was a beautiful amalgamation of contemporary and vintage elements, featuring stolen art that held sentimental value for her. The whole outfit was a testament to Khanna’s affection for the art, and Athiya effortlessly completed the look, showcasing the artistry in its full glory. Reflecting on the significance of the moment, Athiya revealed that Anamika had also designed her wedding lehenga, making the experience of walking the ramp for her feel like completing a full circle.

Anamika’s collection this year was an emotional journey, emphasizing the need to pause and embrace love and stillness in our fast-paced contemporary world. “Through my collection I have aimed to infuse the calmness of the old world, fostering a sense of appreciation for love and genuine emotions,” adds Khanna.

Speaking about her long-standing association with Anamika, Athiya likened the designer to a delightful surprise in a candy store, always brimming with incredible ideas. “Anamika’s genuine and compassionate nature effortlessly manifested in her designs, creating a profound connection between the designer, her work, and the people who wear her creations,” explains Shetty.

In essence, the ramp walk became a canvas for the artistic bond between Athiya Shetty and Anamika Khanna. The beautiful couture piece symbolized their shared appreciation for art, love, and emotions. With Anamika’s designs evoking a sense of stillness and Athiya gracefully donning the creation, the runway came alive with a celebration of creativity, heartfelt emotions, and the enduring connection between two remarkable individuals.