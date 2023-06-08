Athiya Shetty's Summer Style Takes A Luxurious Turn With Stunning Dior Bag

This year, summer fashion is all about mixing classic styles with vibrant accessories, a dash of colour, and stepping out glamourously even as the sun shines brightly over your head. There is no dearth of inspiration if you are planning to go the simple yet sophisticated route this season. Many fashion influencers and celebrities out there have time and again shown us how to glam up everyday wear with subtle luxury. Athiya Shetty recently impressed us by pairing a casual outfit with an immaculate Dior bag from the latest collection. It’s difficult to overlook this beautiful piece that takes the ensemble to the next level.

On her Instagram, Athiya Shetty shared a picture showcasing her all-Dior ensemble. Her outfit included a white tank top adorned with an embroidered bee emblem, paired with solid black trousers. Complementing her look, she wore black sunset thong sandals and delicate C-D embellished earrings. However, the standout element was the extraordinary and fashionable bag. Featuring distinctive yellow and gold hardware, this vibrant piece adds a pop of colour to both casual and formal outfits. Its design showcases the magnificent and diverse forest landscape of India, making it a must-have addition to your summer wardrobe.

To complete her stylish look, Athiya opted for a subtle contouring technique, a touch of pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark red lip tint that added a bold statement to her makeup. She elegantly tied her hair up in a sleek bun with a precise middle partition, further enhancing the overall sophisticated and polished appearance.

Athiya Shetty gained notable recognition for her appearance in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor, where she starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Her Bollywood debut took place in 2015 with the film Hero, where she was paired opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Additionally, she appeared in the film Mubarakan alongside Arjun Kapoor. These roles have contributed to showcasing her talent and versatility as an actress in the Hindi film industry.