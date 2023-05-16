Author Amish Tripathi Says He Has Been 'Given A 2nd Chance', Thanks, God For Blessings In His 'Personal Life'

Amish Tripathi, the acclaimed author known for his immersive storytelling and enchanting mythological sagas, recently took to social media recently to share a momentous life update that left fans buzzing with joy and excitement. In a heartfelt message, the literary maestro revealed that he is set to embark on a new chapter of his life, preparing to get engaged with his girlfriend, Shivani, whom he met during his time in London. The ace writer has now been blessed with a beautiful son, whom they have lovingly named Neel.

The writer who has captivated readers worldwide with his extraordinary narratives, took a moment to express his profound gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support and love throughout his writing journey. In a heartwarming post on social media, the author not only shared his personal joy but also provided a glimpse into the blossoming love story that has enriched his life.

A personal announcement:A moment comes in life when its beauty is in its simplicity. And more importantly, the wonderful woman you share the moment with.At a simple registration ceremony in London yesterday, with the blessings of Lord Shiva and our parents, and the love of our… https://t.co/GZpLMfuJn4— Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) May 16, 2023

Tripathi’s announcement about his engagement to Shivani, a union rooted in love and shared aspirations, sent waves of delight across his vast fanbase. The author’s words resonated with a sense of happiness and anticipation, drawing an outpouring of well-wishes from fans who have followed his literary endeavours closely.

Amish Tripathi’s personal journey serves as an inspiration not only to his readers but also to aspiring writers and dreamers around the world. His ability to weave captivating tales that touch the hearts of millions is a testament to his talent and dedication as an author.