Avantika Dasani: The Constantly Changing Nature of the Human Body Is The Only Constant

Avantika Dasani, hailing from Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, has gained recognition for her roles in notable films such as Mithya (2022), Nenu Student Sir! (2023), and U Shape Ki Gully (2023).

In a candid conversation, we get to know her lifestyle, food habits and fitness regimes.

Question 1: What kind of fitness regimen did you follow when you were preparing for your big Telugu debut? Any specific exercises or workouts that were particularly effective for you?

Answer: We shot “Nenu Student Sir" over a couple of months, with a lot of breaks in the middle due to the pandemic. Therefore, my fitness regime was constantly changing as I liked to mix it up and work on different things. At the time, I included a lot of weight training and cardio, which essentially involved running or boxing.

However, due to some injuries at the moment, I’ve had to take a pause on both and I’m mainly concentrating on yoga and physiotherapy. But I am slowly rebuilding my strength and, importantly, listening to my body!

Question ​2: How important is your diet in achieving your fitness goals? Could you provide some insights into the type of diet you follow ?

Answer: I’m not someone who follows a strict diet unless I have a very specific goal, such as a shoot or a character that requires a certain physique. I am a foodie, and I believe that food brings me joy. However, I keep in mind that I need to eat clean and wholesome, without cutting out any particular food groups, while maintaining a balance.

Question 3: Many people struggle with motivation when it comes to maintaining a consistent fitness routine. What strategies do you recommend for staying motivated and committed to a workout plan?

Answer: I believe that one of the important aspects in the beginning is to have a plan. Setting short-term goals and establishing specific timings, days, and places for your workouts can help reinforce the habit, which I consider to be crucial. It’s important to acknowledge that motivation may not always be present, so having these elements in place can aid in maintaining consistency. Additionally, having a trainer or a workout buddy with whom you are accountable has been a great help to me.

Question 4: Did you work with a personal trainer or fitness coach? How did their guidance and support contribute to your overall success?

Answer: My trainers and coaches have been absolutely integral to my journey and continue to play a crucial role. They ensure that I am productive and that I move with the right form and function. They help me set appropriate goals and take care of my body to minimize injuries and maximize results. Moreover, they serve as genuine support systems because, for me, this journey is as mentally engaging as it is physically demanding. They provide encouragement and help me stay energized throughout the process.

Question 5: In the entertainment industry, there can be immense pressure to achieve a certain body image. How do you maintain a healthy mindset and avoid getting overwhelmed by these expectations?

Answer: It has taken time and a continuous learning process, and it continues to evolve. Personally, there are good days and bad days when I can stand up and do what I’m supposed to do, and other days when I get caught in a mental trap. Throughout the various types and durations of training, I have truly learned to listen to and love my body. I see it as something more than just a visible attribute; it requires love, care, and attention. It’s important to acknowledge that the body will constantly change, whether you like it or not. However, you always have to take care of it so that it can take care of you!