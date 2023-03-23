CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gudi PadwaUgadi 2023Summer VacationWomens DayTelugu New Year
Home » Lifestyle » Avoid Eating These 6 Food Items Before Getting Intimate With Your Partner
1-MIN READ

Avoid Eating These 6 Food Items Before Getting Intimate With Your Partner

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 22:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Be in a positive frame of mind while being intimate with your partner.

Be in a positive frame of mind while being intimate with your partner.

Intimacy Tips: It's important to listen to your body and choose foods that make you feel comfortable and confident before getting intimate.

It’s generally a good idea to avoid eating heavy, greasy, or spicy foods before getting intimate, as these can cause discomfort or digestive issues. Here are some specific examples of things to avoid:

  1. Garlic and onions
    These foods can cause bad breath, which may be a turn-off for your partner.
  2. Beans
    Beans are notorious for causing gas, bloating, and other digestive issues.
  3. Dairy products
    Dairy products can cause bloating and gas, and may also contribute to bad breath.
  4. Alcohol
    While a glass of wine or a cocktail can help you relax and feel more comfortable, too much alcohol can impair your judgment and physical abilities.
  5. Caffeine
    Caffeine can increase your heart rate and make you feel jittery or anxious, which may not be conducive to a romantic mood.
  6. Spicy foods
    Spicy foods can cause heartburn, acid reflux, and other digestive issues that may put a damper on your evening.

Overall, it’s important to listen to your body and choose foods that make you feel comfortable and confident before getting intimate. If you’re unsure, it’s always a good idea to talk to your partner about your concerns and preferences.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. Intimate
  2. romance
  3. Sex and Relationships
first published:March 23, 2023, 22:00 IST
last updated:March 23, 2023, 22:00 IST