Avoid These Unlucky Colors According to Your Sun Sign

Colours have always been closely linked to different facets of our lives, encompassing emotions and personality characteristics. Within the realm of astrology, colours hold a unique importance as they are believed to have an impact on our luck and fortune.

According to astrological beliefs, each zodiac sign is connected with particular colours that are considered to bring good or bad luck. Here, we will explore the unlucky colours for each sun sign and provide alternative choices to help you steer clear of any ill-fated hues, as suggested by the Pandit Jagannath Guruji, astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

For the fiery Aries, the color to avoid is blue. While blue may be calming and serene for many, it can dampen the enthusiastic spirit of the bold Aries. Instead, opt for vibrant reds and oranges that ignite your natural passion and energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

For the grounded Taurus, green should be approached with caution. This earthy sign may find that green dulls their ambition and determination. Instead, surround yourself with shades of pink and white to enhance your sense of harmony and tranquility.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

For the intellectual Gemini, yellow might be a shade to avoid. While yellow is associated with creativity and communication, it can overwhelm the busy mind of a Gemini. Opt for shades of blue and gray that promote clarity and mental focus.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

For the sensitive Cancer, gray is a color that should be avoided. Gray can evoke feelings of melancholy and emotional stagnation, which may hinder the nurturing nature of a Cancer. Choose shades of silver and white that inspire purity and emotional balance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

For the vibrant Leo, brown is a color to steer clear of. Brown can dampen the energetic spirit of a Leo and hinder their natural magnetism. Instead, adorn yourself with shades of gold and yellow that accentuate your regal nature and bring out your sunny charisma.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

For the meticulous Virgo, the color to avoid is purple. While purple symbolizes luxury and spirituality, it can distract the analytical mind of a Virgo. Opt for shades of green and beige that foster a sense of practicality and groundedness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

For the harmonious Libra, brown should be avoided. Brown can disrupt the delicate balance that Libras strive to maintain in their lives. Instead, surround yourself with shades of pink and light blue that enhance your sense of grace and harmony.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

For the passionate Scorpio, the color to avoid is orange. While orange may be associated with enthusiasm and creativity, it can overpower the intense nature of a Scorpio. Opt for shades of black and deep red that amplify your magnetic presence and mystique.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

For the adventurous Sagittarius, black is a color that should be approached with caution. Black can dampen the optimistic and free-spirited nature of a Sagittarius. Choose shades of purple and blue that ignite your sense of wanderlust and expand your horizons.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

For the practical Capricorn, the color to avoid is red. While red symbolizes passion and energy, it can distract the disciplined mind of a Capricorn. Instead, opt for shades of brown and gray that enhance your sense of stability and professionalism.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

For the unconventional Aquarius, green might be a colour to avoid. Green can hinder the independent and forward-thinking nature of an Aquarius. Choose shades of turquoise and electric blue that ignite your innovative spirit and promote originality.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

For the dreamy Pisces, the color to steer clear of is black. Black can deepen the emotional intensity and sensitivity of a Pisces, potentially leading to feelings of overwhelm. Instead, surround yourself with shades of sea green and lavender that enhance your intuition and connect you to your spiritual side.