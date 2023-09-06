Ayesha Kanga Sets Festive Fashion Goals in Limerick by Abirr N’ Nanki’s Designs

Ayesha Kanga has been lighting up the fashion scene with her bold and vibrant sense of style. The young and talented star’s aura of chic bohemian style beautifully sets the tone for the upcoming festive season.

Her sprightly exuberant energy and vivacious personality blend perfectly with Limerick by Abirr N’ Nanki’s latest collection Lumina. A fresh take on resort/festive 2023, the collection draws inspiration from the enchanting Mughal gardens of India featuring blooming flowers, captivating architecture and timeless love stories.

Speaking about the collection, Nanki of Limerick by Abirr n’ Nanki, says, “The new festive collection Lumina for us exudes romance and easygoing elegance in a perfect way. The colour palette, elegant silhouettes, and intricate embellishments make this collection perfect for the festivities and wedding season.”

Exuding romance and elegance through contemporary silhouettes the collection features kaftans, draped sarees, sarees with capes, crop jackets and lehengas. Bold, colourful floral prints enhanced with intricate embroidery detailing, set the festive tone for the new-age woman. Showcasing five of the best pieces from the collection, Ayesha’s experimental fashion aesthetic is the perfect mood board to take inspiration from this festive season.

BOLD N’ BUSTIER

After corsets, the bustier is another contemporary favourite among the new-age women. A sleek marriage of the contemporary and the classic, the statement bustier paired with a skirt and cropped jacket is your go-to piece for all those cocktail functions this season. The innovative silhouette is adorned with one-of-a-kind print and beadwork and is finished off with massive lapels on the jacket.

CORSET CHARM

Corsets are big this season. From weddings to red carpets, the style remains a timeless favourite. Up your style game with a statement corset this festive season. Crafted with organza detailing, the vibrant floral prints on the corset elevate the top. Paired with a fluid-matching printed skirt, the combination is perfect to brighten up a fun and playful festive setting.

OF JACKETS AND DRAPES

Layering with a jacket does make a statement at winter weddings and festivals. The floor-length jacket with floral prints is inspired by the Mughal gardens of India. A pop of colour to the monochrome piece, Ayesha styled the jacket with a draped dress, making this ensemble an effortless yet striking look. You can also style this jacket over a saree or co-ord set.

GAME OF PRINTS

At the heart of the collection lies a fusion of bold yet intricate motifs. The color palette presents an intriguing fusion of greens, pinks, and navys, harmoniously adorned with an abundant floral presence. This pastel green lehenga set features a skirt with a thigh-high slit and a sleeveless blouse enhanced with a melange of floral prints.

CAPE-TURING ART

Capture the festivities in ensembles that celebrate you and your personality. Be the superstar of your life but definitely do it in style. The skirt set effortlessly blends Indian and Western influences. The cape is the superhero of this look. Dazzling with gold hand embroidery cascading down to the hem, it also features a fully embroidered cuff creating a dramatic allure to the overall look. Paired with a crop top and asymmetrical skirt, the ensemble boasts of acrylic hand embroidery and stunning floral designs.