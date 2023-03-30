Ayurveda Expert Explains How You Should Eat Curd

The summer season has started to show its signs with rising temperatures and sweat dripping from our foreheads during the scorching afternoons. The only relief that people look towards to beat the extreme summer heat is ice creams and cold drinks. From soft drinks to sweet and salty lassi and buttermilk, people have innumerable options to choose from. But the healthiest of all is curd. The demand for curd also sees a steep growth during summer and people love to just have curd with some jaggery or sugar to cool down and enjoy other benefits.

Dr Saroj Gautam from Aligarh Ayurvedic Medical College has shed light on the Ayurvedic angle of curd consumption. She said that while curd has the property of cooling our body down, one shouldn’t consume plain curd as it can contaminate our blood and cause skin problems. It is mentioned in the Ayurveda that curd should be avoided at night and shouldn’t be consumed daily. One can mix moong dal, honey, ghee, sugar and amla to curd to reap its health benefits.

Dr Saroj further suggested that one can eat curd a few times a week after mixing it with salt or sugar. But it should not be consumed daily as curd generates heat in our body and adding salt to it and consuming it often can cause skin problems. It can also cause premature greying of hair, pimples on the skin and hair fall. This is why putting salt in curd should generally be avoided.

However, eating curd with sugar can effectively cool down our bodies and can safely be consumed. Ayurveda also suggests that drinking lassi is beneficial during summer. When sugar is mixed with curd and churned, it cools down our body and gives relief from the scorching heat of the sun. Along with this, lassi also provides our body with energy and helps us feel fresh. Drinking lassi can also help our body to stay hydrated and hence is good for our health. But make sure you do not drink it in excess as too much sugar can also lead to health problems.

