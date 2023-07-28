Ayurvedic Expert Shares A List Of Vegetables To Avoid During Monsoon

Monsoon gives us relief from the heat. Along with this, the season also increases the risk of bacterial infections, waterborne diseases, and digestive issues. During this season, it is critical to pay close attention to vegetable selection because some may be contaminated or have an adverse effect on our digestive system.
According to Ayurveda, our food must be properly cooked. People should consume light, fresh, easy to digest, and home-cooked meals.
“There’s a beautiful symphony between our bodies and seasonal vegetables. Seasons do have a drastic impact on our body but if we tune our lifestyle to it, it will bring nothing but pure bliss,” said Dr Nitika Kohli in her recent Instagram post. She also shared a list of vegetables to avoid during monsoon. There are a few vegetables, according to Dr Kohli that can “mess up our digestive fire”.
- Spinach: Spinach soup, spinach smoothies, and even palak paneer can wait a little longer because the iron-rich vegetable should be avoided during the rainy season, according to Dr Nitika Kohli. According to the Ayurvedic specialist, spinach can increase the risk of stomach infections.
- Cabbage: Cabbage is used in a number of cuisines, such as salads, stir-fries, noodles, and various street foods. As per Ayurveda, one should avoid it during the monsoon season. Why? Its sheetal (cooling) and guru (heavy) qualities can hamper Agni (digestive fire).
- Bell Peppers: Its raw and chilly nature might upset Agni (digestive fire), causing Amlapitta (acidity) and aggravate Vata and Pitta dosha.
- Tomatoes: Soups, salads, and curries are all incomplete without a tart edge. Tomatoes, on the other hand, should be avoided during the monsoon, according to Dr Nitika Kohli, since they might produce acidity. Their hot and sour characteristics might worsen Tridosha and create Amlapitta (acidity).
- Cauliflower: While gobhi pakoda is what we all crave during monsoon, it is not good for health. Its sheetal (cooling) and drava (watery) properties can be detrimental to the Jatharagni (digestive fire).