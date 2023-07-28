Ayurvedic Expert Shares A List Of Vegetables To Avoid During Monsoon

Monsoon gives us relief from the heat. Along with this, the season also increases the risk of bacterial infections, waterborne diseases, and digestive issues. During this season, it is critical to pay close attention to vegetable selection because some may be contaminated or have an adverse effect on our digestive system.

According to Ayurveda, our food must be properly cooked. People should consume light, fresh, easy to digest, and home-cooked meals.

“There’s a beautiful symphony between our bodies and seasonal vegetables. Seasons do have a drastic impact on our body but if we tune our lifestyle to it, it will bring nothing but pure bliss,” said Dr Nitika Kohli in her recent Instagram post. She also shared a list of vegetables to avoid during monsoon. There are a few vegetables, according to Dr Kohli that can “mess up our digestive fire”.