Ayushman Bharat Diwas 2023: Start Your Day With Top Quotes By PM Narendra Modi on Health

AYUSHMAN BHARAT DIWAS 2023: Ayushman Bharat Diwas is observed on April 30 every year to commemorate the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme by the government on September 23, 2018. The AB-PMJAY is a flagship health insurance scheme that provides financial protection to over 10 crore families or 50 crore beneficiaries, covering up to Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary hospitalization care. The scheme aims to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to the underprivileged and vulnerable sections of society.

On the occasion of Ayushman Bharat Diwas, here’s a look at quotes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on health. These quotes highlight the importance of health and wellness in India, and the need for the government and citizens to work towards creating a healthy society.

Here are 10 quotes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Health:

Good health is the foundation of human progress and prosperity. Preventive healthcare should be the priority of every government. Yoga is not just an exercise, it is a way to attain peace and a healthy mind. Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan is not just about clean streets, it’s about creating a healthy environment for all. A healthy India is as important as a developed India. We need to create a culture of fitness in the country. The best way to ensure good health is to focus on wellness and not just illness. Access to quality and affordable healthcare is the right of every citizen. We must work towards a TB-free India by 2025. Healthcare should be accessible, affordable and equitable for all.

