Ayushmann Khurrana's Suave Suit Is Absolute Goals

Ayushmann Khurrana a true fashion icon. With his innate charisma and a keen eye for trends, he sets ablaze the runway of Bollywood with his impeccable sartorial choices. From dapper suits that exude sophistication to experimental ensembles that redefine boundaries, he fearlessly embraces fashion as a means of self-expression. With every appearance, he unveils a new facet of his style persona, effortlessly blending contemporary chic with traditional charm. Like a vibrant azure comet streaking across the fashion cosmos, Ayushmann’s recent appearance in a resplendent blue suit has melted the hearts of his ardent fans.

In a recent event, Ayushmann Khurrana effortlessly showcased the grace of powder blue separates - a jacket and pants. The mastermind behind his impeccable style, celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali, artfully curated this ensemble from Tisa Studios’ latest collection. To add a touch of sophistication, Ayushmann adorned his feet with exquisite sneakers from the esteemed luxury label Valentino.

Ayushmann Khurrana adorned a jacket of ethereal charm, boasting a round neckline, full-length sleeves, and a captivating patch pocket on the front. Accentuated by a contrasting white tape design adorning the torso and a captivating bandhgala closure, its asymmetric hemline added a touch of intrigue to the whole outfit. Harmoniously complementing the jacket, the iconic actor opted for straight-fitted pants, bestowing a loose silhouette that exuded effortless elegance.

To elevate his enchanting attire, Ayushmann artfully accessorised with white Valentino lace-up sneakers, seamlessly blending refined and casual aesthetics. Tinted aviator sunglasses adorned his eyes, amplifying his allure with a hint of mystique. With a sleek back swept hairdo, a rugged beard adding a hint of rugged charm, and a dewy face accentuated by highlighted eyebrows, Ayushmann crafted a visage that bewitched onlookers.

With this impeccable look, one can confidently make a fashion statement at parties or outings, radiating poise without the weight of excessive formality. Ayushmann’s style becomes an emblem of inspiration, urging us all to embrace our unique blend of sophistication and comfort in our sartorial choices.

On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in Ananya Pandey starrer Dream Girl 2. Part one of the film was released in 2019 and went on to be a big hit in the cinemas.