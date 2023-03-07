Badshah's Intense Workout Session Is Giving Major Fitness Goals

Rapper Badshah is all in for fitness. Just days ago, he surprised fans by flaunting his toned and muscular body in a shirtless photograph that seemingly came right after an intense workout session. And one look at his chiselled physique gives us a hint that the musician underwent tough fitness training to achieve the drastic transformation.

The shirtless picture was followed by a quirky workout video that features Badshah lip-syncing one of his songs as he trains with dumbbells inside the gym. Using dumbbells in the workout advances one’s training regime by enabling muscle activation and targeting body fat. Take a look at it here:

Types of Dumbbell exercises:

Shoulder press

Keep a hip-width stance and place the dumbbells on your shoulder. While the leg and torso remain static move your hand in the upward direction ensuring that the elbows do not bend. Shoulder press targets the core, triceps, delts, and traps.

Goblet squats

Set your feet a bit wider than shoulder-length and hold a dumbbell using both hands. Place it right in front of the chest as you sit back into a squat position. Then rise up again and repeat the procedure. Goblet squats improve a person’s grip strength, calves, quads, arms, and glutes.

Dumbbell deadlifts

Keep a hip-width stance and hold the dumbbell outside the hip when you bend down and come back up. It targets the lats, hamstrings, and glutes.

Farmer’s Walk

Farmer’s walk is one of the simplest yet most effective exercises in weight and strength training. It is done by holding weights in the hands and just walking forward taking short but quick steps for the given distance. One must be as quick as possible. The difficulty can be increased by changing weights. It tones many areas including abs, glutes, hamstrings, triceps, biceps, shoulders, upper back, calf muscles, and more.

Step Ups

Stand in front of an elevated platform holding dumbbells in both hands. Place your right foot on the platform and lift yourself up. Step back down using the left foot. This exercise is effective in targeting the quads, hamstrings, core, and glutes.

Benefits of Dumbbell training

Dumbbell exercises fall in the category of weight training which enables one to boost their body strength.

It is one of the effective ways to overload muscles for strength and muscle-building purposes which also increases a person’s range of motion.

It helps to improve the balance of a body through increased stabilization and muscle activation.

Dumbbell training is also an effective way to lose weight.

