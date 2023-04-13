Baisakhi 2023: Get a Taste of Tradition with These Delectable Baisakhi Recipes

Baisakhi is a joyous festival that is celebrated with great fervor in many parts of India. It marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a time when people come together to celebrate the bounty of the land. One of the most important aspects of Baisakhi is the traditional food that is prepared and shared with loved ones.

If you’re looking to celebrate Baisakhi in a special way, why not try out some traditional Baisakhi recipes? Whether you’re celebrating with family or friends, or simply looking to indulge in some delicious Baisakhi treats, these recipes are sure to add some flavor and festivity to your celebrations. Get a taste of tradition with these delectable Baisakhi recipes by Saloni Jhaveri, In-house nutritionist, Conscious Food.

Chana Masala

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked chickpeas

2 tbsp ghee or oil

1 onion, chopped

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tomato, chopped

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp red chili powder

Salt, to taste

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

Method

Heat ghee or oil in a pan and sauté onions till they turn translucent. Add ginger and garlic paste and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add tomatoes and cook for 2-3 minutes until they turn mushy. Add cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and red chili powder, and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add chickpeas and salt, along with a little water, and let it cook for 10-15 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and serve with rice or naan.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Ingredients

1 block paneer, cut into cubes

1 bell pepper, cut into cubes

1 onion, cut into cubes

1 cup plain yogurt

2 tbsp ginger garlic paste

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

Salt, to taste

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

2 tbsp ghee or oil

1 can crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup cream

Method

In a large bowl, mix together plain yogurt, ginger garlic paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Add paneer, bell pepper, and onion to the bowl and mix until they are coated with the yogurt mixture. Let it marinate for at least 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Thread the paneer, bell pepper, and onion onto skewers and place them on a baking sheet. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender and the paneer is golden brown. In a pan, heat ghee or oil over medium heat. Add crushed tomatoes and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the baked paneer and vegetables to the pan and cook for another 5-7 minutes. Add cream and simmer for 5-7 minutes until the sauce thickens. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve hot with rice or naan.

Mango Lassi

Ingredients

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and chopped

2 cups plain yogurt

1 cup milk

1/4 cup honey

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Ice cubes, as needed

Method

In a blender, add chopped mangoes, plain yogurt, milk, honey, and cardamom powder. Blend until smooth and creamy. Add ice cubes as needed and blend again until smooth. Serve chilled in glasses.

