Baisakhi 2023: Ring in the Harvest Festival with Delicious Recipes and Cooking Hacks

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated in different parts of India with great fervor and enthusiasm. It marks the arrival of the harvest season and is observed as a time of thanksgiving by farmers for a bountiful harvest. Baisakhi is not only a religious festival for Sikhs, but also holds cultural significance for Hindus and other communities in various regions of India. It is synonymous with dance, music, prayers, and food. Along with traditional rituals and lively festivities, food plays a significant role in commemorating Baisakhi. From delicious sweets to savory dishes, the festival is celebrated with a variety of delectable recipes and foods that are unique to each region, adding a special flavor to the celebration.

In her podcast, Cooking Tips from Swati’s Kitchen on Audible, homechef Swati Sani shares quick recipes to whip up some easy yet tasty dishes using basic ingredients in your kitchen. Read on to know more.

Potatoes and garlic - Lahsuni Aloo

To make garlic potatoes, you need 4-5 huge potatoes, two large onions chopped, 15 - 20 pods of garlic, two large red chillies, three large spoons of oil, a pinch of asafoetida, 1/4th spoon of turmeric, 1/4th spoons of fenugreek seeds, salt to taste and coriander to garnish.

First, boil the potatoes and peel off its skin, chop the garlic and the red chilli.

Add some water to it and turn it into a paste.

Heat some oil in a pan and add some fenugreek seeds and asafoetida to it.

Instantly add some chopped onions, wait for the onions to turn pink. Just as they get a little pink, add the turmeric along with the chilli garlic paste and stir.

Garnish the mixture with salt and mix it nicely.

Let the potato fry for 5-6 minutes on medium flame and add finely chopped coriander to it and it is ready to serve.

Almonds - Badam Milk

Badam milk can be prepared at home very easily. To make badam milk, you need to soak almonds in cold water overnight.

After that without removing the skin of the almond, add them to a blender with cold water and blend it.

Drain the milk and it will be ready to serve, This basic almond milk can be enhanced with vanilla, cinnamon, and honey.

Add whatever you need and leave it in the fridge for two days and consume as required.

Rice and Lentils - Ghar Ki Khichdi

You can make khichdi with any dal or rice. Most people make it with arhar dal or moong ki dal along with rice. Masoor and Chana dal’s khichdi is very tasty.

When preparing khichdi with dal, it is stir-fried in ghee after which khichdi is prepared.

You can mix dals and make khichdi, and add all your favorite vegetables that add nutrition to your dish - potato, beans, carrot, mutter, and cauliflower - all these vegetables make the khichdi wholesome.

All these khichdis made of multiple dals can be cooked with the pulp of spinach to make a spinach khichdi. This spinach khichdi is not only nutritious but also very tasty.

Gram flour and ghee - Barfi

Let’s talk about barfi, a barfi can be made with gram flour, mawa, semolina, coconut, moongdal, and dry fruits.

To prepare this, a warm mixture of barfi any of the above-mentioned ingredients is spread out on a plate.

After cooling down it is sliced into pieces. Ghee is smeared across a thali and the barfi mixture is spread on top of it.

This will help it stick to the plate and help us savor its sweetness without letting it break. If you are making a coconut barfi, crush it instead of grating it and the barfi will taste better

Coconut - Coconut Ladoo

To make coconut laddoos, you require two ingredients only - 250 gms of grated coconut and 100ml of condensed milk.

Add both of them to a pan, stir and cook it on a low flame.

After cooking it for approximately 10-12 minutes, you will start seeing the coconut releasing oil on the sides of the pan.

At this point, take the pan off the stove and start making rounds laddoos once it cools down.

You can also add a layer of chocolate on it, store it in the fridge and serve cold.

