Baisakhi 2023: This Is How New Brides Can Celebrate The Festival With Family

India has a vastly diverse culture with festivals catering to every community within the subcontinental diaspora. Baisakhi, one of the most important festivals for the Sikh community, is considered both a spring harvest celebration as well as the first day of the Indian Solar New Year. In Sikh households, Baisakhi has a lot of significance for new and young brides. We are celebrating Baisakhi on April 14. If you are newly married and this is your first Baisakhi post-marriage, here are some of the ways you can celebrate the festival.

Get mehendi applied on your hands

Mehendi is recognised as a “shagun" since it symbolises the marriage covenant. It represents the couple’s and their families’ love and affection for one another. It is believed to ensure a happy married life.

Make prasad out of yellow rice

During Baisakhi, a delicacy called meethe chawal, which is sweet yellow rice, is typically served. The hue of the rice, which is yellow, represents the hue of the fields during the time of harvest.

Basmati rice is cooked with sugar, saffron and cardamom. It is typically offered as prasad and then distributed among family and friends which is believed to bring harmony within the family.

Exchange gifts

Truth be told, you do not need an occasion to buy gifts for your loved ones but doing so on an auspicious occasion like Baisakhi is a sure-shot way to spread love and kick in the celebratory mood.

Visit the Gurudwara

Baisakhi has a religious significance for the Sikh community as the Khalsa Panth was formed by Guru Gobind Singh on this date in 1699. On this day, the Guru abolished the caste system prevalent in those times. Hence, visiting the Gurudwara to pay respect to the Guru is a common practice on Baisakhi. New brides throng to the Gurdwara on this day to wish peace upon their families.

Dance and sing

You can indulge in singing and dancing on this occasion. Bhangra, a favourite dance form among Punjabis, is often performed on the occasion of Baisakhi.

