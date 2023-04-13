Baisakhi 2023: Vaisakhi Date, History, Significance and Celebration of Harvest Festival in Punjab

BAISAKHI 2023: Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a significant festival celebrated in Punjab, and by Sikhs and Hindus worldwide. It falls every year on April 13th or 14th and marks the beginning of the harvest season for Punjabi farmers, as well as the New Year in the traditional Bikrami calendar. This year it will be celebrated on Friday, April 14.

BAISAKHI: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

Baisakhi holds great historical and religious significance. It is believed that on this day in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth guru of the Sikhs, founded the Khalsa Panth (the community of the pure) in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab. He chose Baisakhi as the occasion to create the Khalsa, a community of warriors who would stand up against tyranny and injustice.

The festival also marks the beginning of the solar New Year, which was traditionally celebrated by farmers after the hard work of the harvest season. People also take a dip in the holy river Ganges to purify themselves and offer prayers at temples.

Baisakhi is an important festival that celebrates the harvest season and the founding of the Khalsa Panth. It is a time for people to come together, offer prayers, and celebrate with joy and happiness.

BAISAKHI 2023: CELEBRATIONS

Baisakhi is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Punjab and other parts of India, and also by Sikhs and Hindus around the world.

The day begins with the singing of hymns and prayers in Gurdwaras, the Sikh places of worship. People dress up in new clothes and gather at the Gurdwara to offer prayers and seek blessings. The festival is also marked by processions, singing, and dancing in the streets. Men perform bhangra and women perform giddha, traditional folk dances of Punjab. People also indulge in delicious Punjabi cuisine, including sarson ka saag and makki ki roti.

