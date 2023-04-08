Baking Soda To Glass Cleaners, Easiest Ways To Remove Crayon Marks From Walls

Having a youngster in the house means being prepared to clean up after a mess. Children are also known to be quite creative in their growing years, eager to explore everything. But sadly, being innocent, they are not aware of when and where to use their talent. You might often find kids painting or scribbling on the walls using paint, crayons and pencils as if the walls are their blank canvas.

The tricky part is cleaning the stubborn crayon marks as they do not come off easily while scrubbing too much can ruin the walls, making them flaky or damaging the colour further. In such a case, here are four easy ways to remove crayon stains from walls that are readily available at your home.

Glass cleaners

Glass cleaners work like magic in cleaning dirty or crayon-laden walls. Being easily available in stores, all you need is to buy a glass cleaner bottle, spray the liquid on those areas of the walls having crayon marks and leave it for approximately 5 minutes. Next, wipe the liquid solution using a clean and soft cloth, and voila! Your walls are as good as new.

Dishwashing Liquid

Not only washing utensils, but dishwashing liquid also enables you to clean walls, marred with colourful crayons. To use this method, add a few drops of dishwashing liquid to water. Take a microfiber rag, dip it into the foamy solution, and wring the cloth thoroughly. After that use the wet cloth to scrub gently yet firmly on the crayon marks, careful not to mear the colours more.

Toothpaste

Toothpaste is another effective product to remove crayon stains from walls. You will require white-based toothpaste for the procedure. Apply the thick paste on the spots where the crayon marks are majorly visible, and using a brush rinse the colour delicately. Remember not to rub too hard, as it might result in more damage.

Baking soda

Another vital ingredient to get rid of crayon blotches on walls is baking soda. For this, you will have to add a few generous amounts of baking soda to water. Stir the mixture well until it becomes a thick paste, almost similar to a cake batter. Then, apply the blend to the stained walls, leaving it for a few minutes. Finally, using a damp rag, wash off the mixture, only to transform the walls into looking new.

