Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth Anniversary 2023: Inspirational Quotes, and Facts About India's Freedom Fighter

BAL GANGADHAR TILAK BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Bal Gangadhar Tilak was an Indian nationalist, educator, scholar, philosopher, mathematician, and freedom fighter. He was born on July 23, 1856, in Ratnagiri of present day Maharashtra, which was known as Bombay Presidency under British rule.

He was called ‘Lokmanya,’ which means ‘accepted as the people’s leader.’ Lokmanya Tilak is considered as the first leader of the Indian freedom movement. He enjoyed such a massive following during the freedom movement that the British rulers called him ‘the father of the Indian unrest’.

The present day grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi across Maharashtra finds its origin in Talak’s vision for uniting the people through social and cultural bonding. He transformed the tradition of worshiping Lord Ganesh into grand public celebrations with Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav.

Lokmanya Tilak Birth Anniversary: Fascinating Facts

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was the primary leader of the Indian Independence Movement, which propelled Indian nationalism to prominence. He was one among the first leaders who shaped the Indian freedom movement against the British at its early stages. Tilak is recognised as the ‘Father of Swarajya’ since he was one of the first independence leaders to espouse ‘Swaraj’ and incorporate it into the independence struggle. Tilak became a member of the Lal-Bal-Pal trio. He, together with Lala Lajpat Rai (Lal) and Bipin Chandra Pal (Pal), transformed the independence movement’s political discourse. Bal Gangadhar Tilak founded his own newspaper, Kesari, in 1880, which is still published today. Tilak even founded the Indian Home Rule League, proclaiming, “Swarajya is my birth right, and I will have it.” He also served as its president. He was held captive several times, including imprisonment for a long time in Mandalay, Myanmar. To mark Tilak’s 150th birthday, the Government of India issued a coin in 2007.

Famous Quotes by Bal Gangadhar Tilak