Balram Jayanti 2023: Check Date, Auspicious Timings And Rituals

As per the Hindu calendar, Baldev Shashti or Hal Chhath will commence on the Shashti tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, which is on September 4 at 04:41 PM. It will conclude on September 5 at 3:46 PM. This festival is celebrated in the Northern belt of India. On this day, a fast is observed by women who have sons. The fast observers pray to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Parvati for the long life of their sons.

Celebrating Baldev Shashti or Balram Jayanti on the day of Hal Chhath is considered to be auspicious for farmers. As per the scriptures, Balram was the elder brother of Lord Krishna, whose favourite weapon was the plough. He also goes by the name Haldhar. On this day, farmers and their bulls, who help with ploughing the fields, are worshipped.

If you want to celebrate the festival, there are a few pooja materials you will need buffalo milk, ghee, curd, buffalo dung, Mahua fruit, flowers, leaves, Sorghum popcorn, small clay pots and Devli chhevli (made of bamboo and mahua leaves).

How to Do the Puja

On the auspicious day of Hal Chhath, wake up early in the morning and brush your teeth with Mahua, then take a bath. Only women with sons observe this fast. Now, with the help of buffalo dung, make a picture of Chhath Mata on the wall in the worship house. One can also make a picture of the plough, seven sages, animals and farmers. Now, worship these pictures at home.

Take a copper or brass urn and place it on the chowki. Then install Lord Ganesha and Goddess Parvati and worship them.

Now, fill the clay pot with Sorghum popcorn (Jowar dhani) and mahua. Then place devli chhevli in a pot (matki). After this, worship Hal Chhath Mata and then the clay pots and the matki. Then, read the Katha of Hal Chhath Mata and perform the aarti of Goddess Parvati. As soon as the aarti is complete, stay seated in the same place and eat the Mahua fruits by placing them on a Mahua leaf with curd that is prepared from Buffalo milk.

Significance of the Hal Chhath Fast

Traditionally, it is believed that from the time a person is born, the Shashti Goddess takes care of the child for the first six months. This is the reason, why Chhathi Mata is worshipped after the six days of the child’s birth. Hal Chhath Mata is known to be a mother who protects her children.