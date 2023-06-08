Banarasi Chai: Indulge in the Rich Flavors of Varanasi's Iconic Tea Delight

Banarasi chai, also known as “Malai Chai," is a unique and popular beverage that originates from the city of Varanasi in India. This traditional tea holds a special place in the hearts of locals and visitors alike, offering a delightful and distinct flavor profile.

Banarasi chai’s preparation is unique as it is prepared by brewing a rich blend of strong black tea leaves and milk, infused with a variety of aromatic spices such as cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon. It’s USP is the generous amount of malai (cream) that is carefully layered on top of the tea. This cream adds a creamy and velvety texture to the beverage, elevating its taste to a whole new level.

The preparation of Banarasi chai is an art form in itself. The tea is brewed in large copper pots, giving it a distinct reddish hue and enhancing its flavors. It is often served in clay cups or small terracotta pots, adding to the charm and authenticity of the experience.

Sipping on a hot cup of Banarasi chai is not just about enjoying the flavours; it is also about immersing oneself in the rich cultural heritage of Varanasi. The tea stalls and vendors in the narrow lanes of the city are gathering spots for locals and tourists, fostering conversations and connections over a shared love for this beloved beverage.

Banarasi chai is a true delight for tea enthusiasts and a must-try for anyone visiting Varanasi. Its unique blend of flavors, the velvety creaminess, and the cultural experience it offers make it a cherished part of the city’s identity and a symbol of its warmth and hospitality.