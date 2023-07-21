Barbie: Decode the hair looks from the Barbie Premiere

The Barbie fever is on a high! From Barbie’s iconic looks to hairstyles, it has taken the world by storm. And we saw another set of breath-taking Barbiecore looks from its UK Premiere held on 12th July.

Dyson brings to you how to recreate some of the red (or should we say PINK) carpet looks from yesterday’s UK Premiere.

Nicola Coughlan by Halley Brisker

Inspiration:

‘The inspiration for the look was a peachy pink 1950’s celebration of Barbie and a nod to Nicola’s look in the feature film, a take on retro Hollywood and sultry glamour.’

Products used:

The Supersonic hair dryer and Corrale straightener in fuchsia/nickel were the key tools used for this look. We also supplemented these with the paddle brush, comb and round bristle brushes to complete the look.

Steps:

Begin by prepping the hair down from damp with a blow dry balm of your choice and create a sharp side parting just above the arch of the brow. Blow dry to smooth with the Supersonic hair dryer and round bristle brush (small) in medium size sections from back to front ensuring all the hair/roots are given sufficient lift. The cool shot was used on rolled-up sections around the brush to lock in the shine and shape.

Taking 2-inch by 2-inch sections, run a quick smooth pass over from roots to ends using the Corrale hair straightener and ensure a bevel is created with this process. After you complete this, roll each hot section up and clip it into place to cool into a soft curl. This should be completed working from back to front and up towards parting on either side.

Once cooled, remove all the clips, gently brush the hair out and begin to work it into a classic face-framing retro shape. At this point it is good to play around until the hair begins to take the desired shape, this may take a few brush strokes.

Once satisfied with the shape, using the Corrale straightener I enhanced the flicks, bends, and ends to really lock in the shape. This is where you can finesse the look and the added gentle heat will exaggerate the finish. Just pick out the key areas of movement and the shape on the ends.

Finish with a generous misting of a firm-hold hairspray of your choice.

Hari Nef by Dayaruci

Inspiration:

‘For tonight’s Barbie premiere in London we wanted to balance the drama of the Dilara dress and create a modern and elegant look with Hari’s short red bob. We opted for a winning combination of the Supersonic hair dryer and Corrale straightener to give the hair that glossy, camera-ready finish’

Steps:

To create Hari Nef’s look, I began by drying the hair using a big round brush and the Supersonic hair dryer with the styling concentrator. This hair dryer is perfect for hair that has been coloured like Hari’s as it allows me to control the heat and achieve silky smooth hair that exudes elegance and sophistication.

Once the hair was fully dry, I sectioned it using a small comb and took the Corrale Straightener set to 210° to shape Hari’s hair and give it a sharp and modern edge. I particularly focused on her fringe to give it some movement and set it into place.

To ensure this hairstyle was flawless and perfect for the rest of the evening, I completed the look with the flyaway attachment on the Supersoni hair dryer by running it from the roots up until the ends of the hair to give it a sleek and polished finish.

Amelia Dimoldenberg by Bjorn Krischker

Inspiration:

‘Tonight we aimed to turn Amelia into a real-life barbie. To transform her into the “News Anchor Barbie”, we went for a custom blonde wig which was trimmed as well as shaped to her face at the last minute to give it a sleek finish. We also used the tools on Amelia’s natural hair to prep the hair before fitting the wig wrap’

Steps:

We began our hair transformation by prepping the hair using the hair dryer with the diffuser attachment to lock in the wig wrap and ensure it would stay in place throughout the entire evening.

To create some movement and those soft round ends on the wig, I used the Airwrap Multi-styler with the 30mm barrel attachment. I harnessed the Coanda effect to wrap the hair onto the barrel and shape it towards the face to frame it and replicate the hairstyle based on the barbie that Amelia brought with her.