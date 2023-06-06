Barbiecore Summer: 6 Must-Haves to Ace Margot Robbie's Look

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie featuring Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling is all set to hit the cinemas in a month and the internet can’t get enough of the pink dream! While pastels were a thing once, Summer ‘23 is all about being bright, bold and unapologetically glamorous.

From big hair to sky-high heels, here are 6 essential items to add to your kitty to ace the Barbie look.

Head over heels with Bata Red Label Pink Pumps

You know what’s at the core of Barbiecore? The statement fuchsia heels! The quintessential item in Barbie’s closet of modish dresses & bite-sized handbags. These Bata Red Label Pink Pump Heels from the 24×7 Glam Collection are the embodiment of Barbie’s high-fashion. Doused in the hot-pink vision of elegance and completed with a strap of dripping glamour, these heels are totally worth the hype! And while Barbie may not have had easy with her high-heels, these pumps feature padded interiors to provide round-the-clock comfort so that you stay stylish & comfortable!

Elevate Your Hairstyle to Barbie-Level Perfection with GK Hair Dry Oil Shine Spray!

Introducing the GK Hair Dry Oil Shine Spray, your ticket to achieving the perfect Barbie-style look. Specially crafted to meet your hair aspirations, this extraordinary styling spray offers a multitude of benefits that will leave your hair looking flawlessly beautiful. Exclusively launched in India by Maison D’ Auraine, this lightweight formula effortlessly adds texture and volume to your hair, giving it that extra oomph without weighing it down. Whether you’re aiming for a sleek and sophisticated updo or bouncy, voluminous waves, this is the go-to spray to tame unruly flyaways and frizzy strands. Additionally, the spray is formulated with nourishing natural oils and is designed to provide UV/UVA protection. So, unlock the secret to getting your perfect Barbie hairstyle with this spray!

Barbie’s Pop of Colour with Viseart Paris Blush Palette on Kult App

It’s not just a blush! The Viseart Paris Blush Palette, available on Kult App, is a high-pigment, versatile cheek palette that can double-up as an eye-shadow. Featuring a range of stunning shades in warm oranges, pink and bold violets, it is perfect for adding depth, dimension, and radiance to your Barbie look. With powders so pigmented, create a makeup look with just one swipe on your cheeks, or a simple swatch on your lids. Looking for some inspo for a snatched face? Visit Kult Kafe to watch your favourite content creators and makeup artists paint the most creative looks on Kult App.

Channel out your inner barbie with Colorbar’s Joyful Shades under their Vegan Nail Lacquer range

The joyful shades under Colorbar’s Vegan Nail Lacquer range are like a ray of sunshine that promise your Barbie look with sustainability, being 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Formed with a whole lot of love and goodness of nature, these fabulous lacquers will not only make your nails look amazing but also nourish and strengthen your nails during summer. Available in shades of - Say hello to Sugar Doe, a peachy delight that will make your nails as sweet as candy. Cupcake in Coral is the perfect treat for your fingertips, while Macaroons will freshen up your look with its zesty green shade. Feeling dreamy? Frosting in a cool blue will transport you to a world of whimsy. Marshmallow, a pink that’s as fun as a carnival ride. And last but definitely not least, Lemon Tart will add a pop of sunshine yellow to your life!

Barbie’s Flawless Beauty Secret: Modicare’s Urban Color London Pro Fix 3-in-1 Palette

Discover the ultimate secret to flawless beauty, just like Barbie, with Modicare’s Urban Color London Pro Fix 3-in-1 Palette. Infused with the goodness of Squalane & Jojoba oil, this magical palette allows you to correct, conceal, and contour your way to medium to high buildable coverage. Effortlessly neutralize imperfections and achieve coverage that lasts all day. Camouflage dark spots and scars with concealing, while also highlighting your facial features with contouring. Priced at MRP Rs. 1,099/-, this versatile palette is available in Medium-Deep and Light-Medium tones, making it suitable for all skin types and perfectly tailored to match your unique complexion. Apply with a brush or beauty sponge for a long-lasting effect. The palette is lightweight, 100% Vegan, Cruelty-free, and dermatologically tested.

So, take a page out of Barbie’s book and unlock the secret to flawless beauty with Modicare’s Urban Color London Pro Fix 3-in-1 Palette. Get ready to turn heads and feel confident, just like Barbie herself!

Barbie’s Timeless Charm with the Titan Ceramic Watch

With its immaculate design language and captivating full ceramic aesthetic, this watch from the Purple Ceramics collection by Titan is an enchanting accessory exuding an air of playfulness and feminine charm to your Barbie look. Tailored to perfection, this watch is available in two case sizes, 35.00mm and 40.00mm, ensuring an impeccable fit for every devoted Barbie enthusiast. Delicate as a reverie, the slender 7.70mm case thickness accentuates the watch’s inherent grace, while the premium crystal hour encapsulates the epitome of opulence and refinement. Embrace the spirit of Barbie and let this extraordinary accessory grace your wrist, forging an audacious fashion statement that will make a lasting impression.