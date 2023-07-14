Bastille Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates French National Day, PM Modi to be Guest of Honour

GOOGLE DOODLE TODAY: Google Doodle today celebrates France’s Fête Nationale (National Day), known as Bastille Day in English-speaking countries. On this day in 1789, French citizens united and charged the Bastille prison fortress, starting the French Revolution.

The people of Paris fought back after years of mistreatment by the monarchy, and the storming of the Bastille represents the first victory against tyranny. On the one-year anniversary of the triumph, delegates from all over France met in Paris for a celebration called Fête de la Fédération (Festival of the Federation) to honour the achievements of the revolution in solidarity.

Today, festivities take place across France on le Quatorze Juillet (the 14th of July). Military parades march by in different cities, accompanied by aircraft flyovers that spray streams of blue, white, and red smoke. Dance performances showcase various talents, people attend free concerts, and the night ends with magnificent fireworks displays.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day military parade. Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will watch French and Indian soldiers march down the tree-lined Champs-Elysee avenue in Paris, while Indian Rafale fighter jets will take part in the fly-past over the Arc de Triomphe. The Bastille Day celebrations will be followed by bilateral talks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron for hosting a private dinner for him at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Bastille Day events in France include: