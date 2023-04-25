Be Heatwave Ready: Vital Measures to Protect Your Health During Intense Heatwaves

As per the forecast, many parts of India are expected to experience heat waves from April to June, resulting in an increase in hot days. This can lead to a higher risk of heat-related ailments, ranging from mild conditions like heat rash and heat edema to more severe conditions like heat syncope and heat stroke. Heat stroke, in particular, is the most severe heat-related illness and is characterized by a body temperature higher than 40 degrees celsius along with neurological dysfunction.

“Be alert of the following symptoms and seek medical assistance immediately when required. Headaches, weakness, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, abdominal and muscle cramps, diarrhoea, black out, altered sensorium, irritability, delusions, irrational behaviour, syncope, or loss of consciousness are the list of symptoms,” says Dr Shefali Desai, Associate Vice-President, Desai Metropolis Labs, Surat.

Elderly, young children, people suffering from high BP, Diabetes, Cardiac issues, kidney issues, cancer, chronically ill patients, obese individuals are at higher risk of heat related illnesses. Compared to adults, children are at higher risk of becoming sick due to ambient heat as they cannot adjust to the changes in temperature like adults. They sweat less, have less ability to cool down, and hence generate more heat during physical activity,” adds Desai.

Dr Yasodh Reddy M, Apollo Family Physician, Apollo Clinics, Velachery, Chennai explains the various issues that arise from the impact of heatwaves:

Heat cramps

These are muscle spasms during or after intense exercise at high temperatures. While it is the mildest issue, it can still be painful and discomforting. One can also experience flushed and moist skin. Exhaustion

This occurs when the body suffers from a loss of water and salt. It is caused due to extreme heat and prolonged sweating. Common symptoms include excessive sweating, nausea, vomiting, weakness, fatigue, and a faster pulse rate. Heat stroke

Heat stroke, or sunstroke, is the deadliest health issue. It occurs when the body is exposed to high temperatures for long hours, overheating it and leading to symptoms such as heavy sweating, fast pulse, muscle cramps, fatigue and hot, dry skin. In severe cases, heat stroke can cause seizures and fatalities.

Dr Reddy M explains some of the measures that can be taken to avoid any of the above issues include the following:

- Move to a cool place and rest

- Avoid exercising in open areas

- Remove excess clothing

- Fan the skin

- Do some stretching

Dr Desai shares tips to avoid health issues associated with heat waves:

Hydration

Remember to drink water at regular intervals even if not thirsty. Intake of buttermilk, Nimbu pani, diluted fruit juices, and kokam sharbat is helpful.

Be alert about the quantity and colour of urine throughout the day. It should not be dark coloured. Food

Have fresh home cooked healthy food. Avoid oily, fried foods and fizzy drinks. Time of the day

Avoid going out in peak afternoon. Instead prefer going out in the early morning, late afternoon, or evenings. Clothing

Prefer light coloured cotton clothes and wear full sleeves to avoid sun burn specially in children as they have soft and thin skin and vulnerable to sunburn. Use umbrella, hat, caps, helmet, scarves to minimize the impact of heat. Exercise

Avoid intense exercise especially outdoors during this period. Travel

Do not leave kids and pets in parked cars even briefly during hot hours.

