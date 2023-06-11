Beat the Heat: 6 Summer Beauty Hacks for a Sweat-Proof Look

Summer is a season of sun-kissed days and vibrant adventures. However, the sweltering heat can pose a challenge when it comes to maintaining a flawless and sweat-proof look. But fear not! With a few simple beauty hacks, one can stay fresh, radiant, and confident all summer long. Summer makeup is all about embracing a fresh and natural look. Keeping it simple with a touch of bronzer, a swipe of blush, and a pop of colour on the lips. But how to get that sun-kissed sweatproof glow while also enjoying the season?

Aashka Goradia, co-founder, Renee Cosmetics share some tips to help you beat the heat and achieve a sweat-proof look that lasts:

Prep and Prime

Start by prepping your skin to ensure that the makeup lasts longer. The first step is to clean your face with a gentle cleanser, followed by a lightweight moisturizer with SPF. Then, apply a primer formulated specifically for hot and humid weather followed by a water-resistant sunscreen. This step protects your skin and also creates a smooth canvas that minimizes pores and helps your makeup stay in place. Lightweight Base

Swap heavy foundations for lightweight alternatives during the summer months. Tinted moisturizers, BB creams, or water-based foundations offer coverage while allowing your skin to breathe. Opt for oil-free and water-resistant formulas to combat sweat and excess shine. Waterproof Everything

To achieve a sweat-proof look, switch to waterproof or water-resistant makeup products. Mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadows that are resistant to smudging and fading will withstand heat and humidity. Additionally, opt for long-wearing and transfer-resistant lipsticks or lip stains for a vibrant pout that won’t budge. Set with Powder

After applying your makeup, set it in place with a lightweight translucent powder. Concentrate on your T-zone and areas prone to sweating. This step helps control shine, minimizes oiliness, and ensures your makeup stays intact throughout the day. Blotting Papers

Keep a pack of blotting papers in your purse for quick touch-ups on the go. Blotting papers gently absorb excess oil and sweat without disturbing your makeup. They leave your skin refreshed and matte, helping you maintain a sweat-proof look without the need for heavy powdering. Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is one of the most effective methods to counteract summer sweat. Stay hydrated throughout the day to maintain your skin plump and supple. Hydrated skin is less prone to create extra oil, which allows your makeup to last longer.

With these simple summer beauty hacks, you can achieve a sweat-proof look that lasts from sunrise to sunset. Prep your skin, opt for lightweight and waterproof makeup products, and don’t forget to set everything in place. Embrace the summer glow and stay confident in your radiant appearance, even in the hottest of temperatures.