Beat The Heat: Tips And Foods To Keep Your Gut Relaxed During Summers

During harsh summers, it is important to take care of our gut health as heat and humidity can cause digestive issues. To keep our gut relaxed and healthy, we need to consume foods that are cooling, hydrating, and rich in fibre and nutrients. It is also essential to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and other hydrating beverages. Here are some tips and food items that can help keep your gut relaxed during harsh summers:

Hydrating Food - Consume foods that are cooling, hydrating and rich in fiber and nutrients, such as yogurt, cucumber, watermelon, coconut water, leafy greens, ginger and mint. Stay Hydrated - Drink plenty of water and other hydrating beverages like coconut water, lemon water and buttermilk. Avoid Processed and Spicy Foods - Processed and spicy food items can irritate the gut, as well as alcohol and caffeine, which can dehydrate the body. Eat Smaller - Eat frequent meals throughout the day to prevent overeating and aid digestion. Lean Proteins - Lean proteins such as grilled chicken, fish or tofu are good sources of protein. These proteins are also low in fat, making them a healthier alternative to processed meats that can irritate the gut.

Foods to eat:

Yoghurt - Yogurt is a good option in summers instead of cold fizzy drinks. It can help cool down the body and keep it hydrated. Coconut Water - Coconut water is a natural drink that can help refill the body’s fluids and minerals. It can also soothe the gut because it has anti-inflammatory properties. Leafy Greens - Green vegetables such as spinach, kale and lettuce have lots of fibre that can help improve gut health. They are also good for summers aa they are refreshing and keep the body hydrated. Ginger - Ginger can help reduce gut inflammation and soothe digestion because it has anti-inflammatory properties. You can add it to smoothies, juices or teas to make a healthy and refreshing summer drink. Mint - Mint is an herb that cools down the body and can help reduce gut inflammation and soothe digestion. You can use it to make refreshing summer drinks or add it to salads and drinks.

