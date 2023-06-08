Beat The Heat With 5 Refreshing Watermelon Dessert Recipes

When it comes to refreshing summer treats, watermelon undoubtedly steals the show. With its juicy and sweet flavour, watermelon is the perfect ingredient to create mouth-watering desserts that will satisfy your cravings and keep you cool during the scorching summer days. Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue or simply looking to indulge in a delightful treat, the dessert recipes of this juicy fruit are sure to please both your taste buds and your guests. So, grab a watermelon, get creative in the kitchen, and treat yourself and your loved ones to these delightful and refreshing summer treats.

From sorbets to fruit pizzas, popsicles to granitas, and colourful salads, here are five mouth-watering watermelon dessert recipes to relish.

Watermelon Sorbet

Ingredients:

4 cups of seedless watermelon chunks

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

Fresh mint leaves for garnish (optional)

How To Make?

Place the watermelon chunks in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.

In a saucepan, combine the sugar and lime juice over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves completely. Now let the mixture cool.

Add the cooled sugar-lime syrup to the watermelon puree and blend until well combined.

You need to next pour the mixture into an ice cream maker.

Transfer the sorbet to a container and freeze for at least 2 hours to firm up.

Serve in chilled bowls or scooped into watermelon shells. Garnish with fresh mint leaves for an extra burst of flavor.

Watermelon Fruit Pizza

Ingredients:

1 large watermelon slice (about 1.5 inches thick)

1 cup Greek yogurt

Assorted fresh fruits (such as berries, kiwi, and mango), sliced

Honey or maple syrup for drizzling

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

How To Make?

Cut the watermelon slice into a round shape to resemble a pizza crust.

Spread a generous layer of Greek yogurt evenly over the watermelon slice, leaving a small border around the edges.

Arrange the sliced fruits on top of the yogurt, creating a colourful and appetizing display.

Drizzle honey or maple syrup over the fruit for added sweetness.

Garnish with fresh mint leaves for a pop of freshness.

Slice the watermelon fruit pizza into wedges and serve chilled.

Watermelon Popsicles

Ingredients:

4 cups of seedless watermelon chunks

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon honey or agave syrup (optional)

How To Make?

Place the watermelon chunks, lime juice, and sweetener (if desired) in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth.

Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, leaving a little space at the top for expansion.

Insert popsicle sticks into each mold.

Freeze the popsicles for at least 4 hours or until firm.

To remove the popsicles from the molds, briefly run them under warm water.

Enjoy these refreshing and healthy watermelon popsicles on a hot summer day.

Watermelon Granita

Ingredients:

4 cups of seedless watermelon chunks

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

How To Make?

In a blender or food processor, blend the watermelon chunks until smooth.

Combine the sugar and lime juice over medium heat in a saucepan, stirring until the sugar dissolves completely. Remove from heat and let the mixture cool.

Stir the cooled sugar-lime syrup into the watermelon puree.

Pour the mixture into a shallow baking dish and place it in the freezer.

After 1 hour, use a fork to scrape the partially frozen mixture to create a even texture.

Repeat the scraping process every 30 minutes for about 3 to 4 hours, or until the granita is fully frozen and has a fluffy texture.

Serve the watermelon granita in chilled glasses or bowls for a delightful and icy dessert.

Watermelon Berry Salad

Ingredients:

4 cups of cubed watermelon

1 cup fresh berries (such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries)

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

How To Make?

In a large bowl, combine the cubed watermelon and fresh berries.

Drizzle fresh lime juice over the fruit and gently toss to combine.

Transfer the watermelon berry salad to serving bowls or glasses.

Garnish with fresh mint leaves for a burst of flavor.

Serve the salad immediately or refrigerate for a short time to let the flavors meld together.