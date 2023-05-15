Beat the Summer Heat: 6 Diet Tips To Get a Good Night's Sleep

With the arrival of summer, the temperature rises and quite evidently, many people struggle to get a good night’s sleep. The heat and humidity can make it increasingly difficult to stay asleep throughout the night. One of the factors that can impact our sleep is our diet. It plays a significant role in improving sleep quality, even during the summer months. The food we eat can influence the quality of our sleep, and making a few changes to our diet can help us get better rest. These alterations include consuming food that promotes relaxation, avoiding certain food that can interfere with sleep, and making small changes to your eating habits that can have a big impact on your sleep quality. By following these tips, you can improve your overall health and well-being by ensuring that you get the restorative sleep that your body needs to function at its best.
Here are 6 effective diet tips that can help you get a good night’s sleep in summer:
- Eat Light Meals
Eating heavy meals before bedtime can lead to discomfort and indigestion, which can affect the quality of your sleep. Instead, opt for light meals that are easy to digest. Try to eat dinner at least two hours before bedtime to give your body enough time to digest the food properly.
- Avoid Caffeine
Caffeine is a stimulant that can keep you awake at night. It is found in tea, coffee, chocolate, and some soft drinks. To ensure that caffeine doesn’t disrupt your sleep, avoid consuming it at least six hours before bedtime. If you’re a coffee lover, try to switch to decaf in the evenings or opt for herbal tea instead.
- Drink Plenty of Water
Dehydration can lead to sleep disturbances, so it’s important to stay hydrated throughout the day. Drink plenty of water and avoid consuming sugary drinks, which can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and disrupt your sleep.
- Limit Alcohol Consumption
While alcohol may initially make you feel drowsy, it can disrupt your sleep later in the night. It can lead to frequent waking, disturbed sleep, and even nightmares. If you choose to drink, limit your alcohol consumption and avoid drinking before bedtime.
- Incorporate Sleep-Inducing Foods
Some foods can help promote sleep by increasing the production of sleep-inducing hormones such as melatonin. These foods include banana, cherry, kiwi, almond, and walnut. Incorporate them into your diet to help improve the quality of your sleep.
- Avoid Spicy Foods
Spicy foods can cause heartburn and indigestion, which can make it difficult to fall asleep. Avoid consuming spicy foods before bedtime to prevent discomfort and disturbances.