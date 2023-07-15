Beer Tanning: Good Or Bad? 5 Reasons You Might Want To Skip This TikTok Trend

Many people love basking in the sun’s warm glow. They head to the beaches or pools to soak up the rays. Achieving a golden tan has become synonymous with relaxation and fun. But, there is a concerning trend gaining popularity on TikTok, known as ‘beer tan.’ While it may sound like a laid-back method for bronzing one’s skin, the truth is that beer tanning poses can have harmful effects on your health. Let’s take a closer look at the dangers of beer tanning.

Beer tanning is a method where you pour beer on your legs, arms, and other body parts you want to tan. It’s often called a “beer shower.” Afterwards, you sunbathe and let the beer darken your skin.

What are the risks involved in beer tan?

Sunburns and skin damage: One of the most significant risks of beer tanning is increased sensitivity to UV radiation. The combination of alcohol and sunlight can heighten the skin’s susceptibility to burns, sunspots, and premature aging. Beer does not provide any substantial sun protection, and relying on it for tanning can result in severe sun damage. Allergic reactions: Beer contains various ingredients, such as hops, barley, and yeast, which can trigger allergic reactions in some individuals. Applying beer directly to the skin increases the risk of skin irritation, redness, and even allergic dermatitis. People with sensitive skin or pre-existing skin conditions should be particularly cautious. Bacterial infections: The sticky residue left by beer on your body creates a favourable environment for bacteria to thrive. Beer tanning can result in clogged pores, triggering acne breakouts and increasing the risk of skin infections. Disrupted pH balance: The acidic nature of the beer can disrupt the skin’s pH balance, which plays a vital role in maintaining healthy skin. Altering this balance can lead to dryness, inflammation, and a compromised skin barrier, leaving you vulnerable to environmental pollutants and irritants. Dehydrated Skin: When applied topically, beer can disrupt the skin’s natural moisture balance, leading to dryness, flakiness, and increased susceptibility to sunburn. Dehydrated skin also ages more quickly, making you appear older than you are.

While the allure of a bronzed complexion is undeniable, it’s important to prioritise your skin’s health and choose safe tanning alternatives. Beer tanning may seem like a fun and trendy approach, but it carries numerous risks. By embracing sun-safe practices like applying sunscreen every two hours, wearing sunglasses, and loose-fitting clothes, you can maintain a beautiful summer glow while safeguarding your skin from harm. Healthy skin is the key to long-term beauty and well-being.

