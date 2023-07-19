Behavioural Scientist Shares How Anxiety Shows Up In Relationships And Tips To Fight It

In a relationship, there are times when one partner starts living in the shadow of fear, thinking and assuming about what would happen if the other half left them. These thoughts severely impact us, not only emotionally but physically as well, and can be the result of a lack of confidence or past relationships.

According to relationship therapist and behavioural scientist, Lucille Shackleton, it is possible for anyone to experience anxiety in a relationship. However, it is important to know how to help yourself or your partner in such a situation. Lucille has enlisted how anxiety shows up in relationships:

1. If you feel that your partner is doubting your feelings.

2. If you constantly seek validation from your partner.

3. If you have become self-sacrificing, prioritise your partner’s needs over your own.

4. If you worry that you are not the best for your partner and constantly feel insecure.

5. If anxiety can have an adverse effect on the relationship, you find it difficult to stop controlling yourself.

6. If you overthink conversations, continuously message, or feel worried about past events.

7. If you imagine the worst-case scenario and prepare for it.

Lucille Shackleton also shared tips on managing anxiety in a relationship. It could be done in the following ways:

1. Communicate your needs to feel secure in the relationship.

2. Do not hesitate to express your feelings.

3. Find ways to relax and live in the present, letting go of the past.

4. Challenge negative feelings.

5. Share your anxious moments with your partner and let them know how they can support you.

6. Give each other space and focus on finding happiness together.

7. If needed, seek the help of a therapist.

She also gave tips on how to help your partner. They are as follows:

1. Support them in overcoming their anxiety.

2. Maintain open and honest communication with your partner about everything.

3. Be willing to ask for help and offer your support.

4. Regularly reassure your commitment and feelings for them.