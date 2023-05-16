Belly Fat To Type-2 Diabetes, Health Risks Of Consuming Excess Cold Drinks

A lot of us love to consume cold drinks to ‘beat the heat’ during the summer. However, it is also well-known that these packaged foods are not beneficial to health. While the consumption of these cold beverages provides temporary relief, too much of these cold drinks can lead to some major health issues. Today, we will be focusing on some major medical problems that can arise from excessive drinking of these beverages.

As per a report in Healthline, cold drinks have no nutrient value. It includes high levels of calories and sugar. The excess calories can lead to massive weight gain. On this note, let us discuss 5 major health risks of consuming too many cold drinks.

The primary risk of the cold drink is that it can lead to Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. When these beverages reach the liver in huge amounts, it can cause fat accumulation.

Additionally, these cold drinks can also be the reason for a fatty stomach. As they are high in fructose, they can also cause heart trouble in the long run.

Diabetes has become a common health issue these days, and excess use of cold drinks can promote insulin resistance, further adding to your health scares. For those who do not know, Insulin is a hormone that is responsible for moving glucose from your bloodstream into cells. When you drink such sugary beverages, your cells tend to become less sensitive to the effects of insulin.

top videos

This high level of sugar in cold drinks can damage your body. It can further be the cause of leptin resistance in the body, leading to obesity, which further gives rise to several other diseases.

Moreover, multiple studies have also concluded that junk food reacts with the brain like hard drugs, and their consumption can be addictive.