Besan-Based Snack Recipes That Will Make Your Hearts Melt This Monsoon

Besan is a staple in every Indian household, every time it rains there is hardly anyone in the country who does not want to indulge in some besan-based snack items. More than anything else, besan is an emotion that every Indian resonates with after all the best homemade snacks are all made out of besan. For all those who believe that making snacks out of besan is difficult, you would be surprised to know that you are far from the truth because, in reality, it is quite simple.

Since the monsoon season has dawned upon us, here are two besan-based snacks you can try making at home-

Besan Peda

Ingredients:

1 cup Aashirvaad Besan (gram flour)

1/2 cup Powdered Sugar

1/4 cup Ghee (clarified butter)

1/4 cup Milk

A pinch of Cardamom powder

A pinch of Nutmeg powder

Sliced Pistachios or Almonds for garnishing.

Instructions:

Heat a heavy-bottomed pan on low heat and add the ghee to it. Once the ghee is melted, add the Aashirvaad Besan (gram flour) to it and roast it on low heat for 10-12 minutes, stirring continuously. The Aashirvaad Besan should turn golden brown and fragrant. Add the milk to the pan and mix well. Stir continuously until the mixture thickens and leaves the sides of the pan. This should take around 8-10 minutes. Add the powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and nutmeg powder to the pan. Mix well and cook for another 2-3 minutes until the mixture thickens further. Remove the pan from heat and allow the mixture to cool slightly. Once the mixture has cooled, knead it well with your hands until it forms a smooth dough-like consistency. Divide the mixture into small equal-sized balls and flatten them slightly to form peda shapes. Garnish the Aashirvaad Besan peda with sliced pistachios or almonds. Allow the Aashirvaad Besan peda to cool completely before serving.

Crunchy Besan Toast

Ingredients:-

1 cup Besan (gram flour)

1/2 cup Water

1/4 cup chopped Onion.

1/4 cup chopped Tomatoes.

1/4 cup chopped Capsicum (bell pepper)

1 Green Chilli finely chopped.

1/2 tsp Ginger paste

1/4 tsp Turmeric powder

1/2 tsp Red Chilli powder

Salt, to taste

Bread slices

Butter, for toasting

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the Aashirvaad Besan and water to form a smooth batter. The batter should have a pouring consistency, so adjust the water as needed. Add the chopped onions, tomatoes, capsicum, green chilli, ginger paste, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and salt to the batter. Mix well. Heat a non-stick pan on medium heat. Spread some butter on one side of a bread slice. Dip the buttered side of the bread slice into the Aashirvaad Besan batter, making sure it is coated evenly on both sides. Place the bread slice onto the pan, with the Aashirvaad Besan-coated side facing down. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the bottom is golden brown and crispy. Flip the bread slice over using a spatula and cook the other side for another minute. Remove the Aashirvaad Besan toast from the pan and place it on a plate. Repeat the process with the remaining bread slices and batter to make more Aashirvaad Besan toast. Serve hot with ketchup or any other dip of your choice.

Enjoy!