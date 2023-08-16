Best Exercise For Preventing From Heart Attack By Harvard Research

In today’s fast-paced life, many of us are grappling with a severe shortage of time, leading to a more sedentary lifestyle. This lack of physical activity and the proliferation of unhealthy food options have contributed to a surge in lifestyle-related ailments. Predominantly, conditions like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases have become increasingly prevalent. Instances of heart attacks and strokes have risen markedly, with even individuals as young as 25 to 30 years experiencing such issues. Nevertheless, experts emphasize that the risk of heart-related ailments tends to escalate after the age of 40.

Engaging in regular exercise is highly advantageous for maintaining overall health, with certain exercises proving particularly effective in reducing the risk of heart attacks. A study conducted by the Harvard School of Medicine suggests that individuals who incorporate push-ups into their routine may experience a decrease in the likelihood of various serious conditions. These benefits primarily encompass life-threatening complications such as heart attacks, cardiac arrests, and strokes.

The research published in the Jama Network examined the advantages of push-ups, delving into the timing and frequency of these exercises. The study involved individuals from the fire brigade, and its findings revealed noteworthy insights. Participants who managed to complete 40 push-ups in just 30 seconds exhibited a significantly reduced risk of encountering heart attacks, heart failure, and other cardiovascular issues over the subsequent decade. Conversely, those who were capable of performing fewer than 10 push-ups within the same time frame were observed to have an elevated susceptibility to heart attacks.

Dr. Vishal Rastogi, the director of interventional cardiology at Fortis Escort Heart Hospital, discussed the aforementioned study with The Indian Express. He highlighted that push-ups are a comprehensive exercise engaging numerous muscle groups in the body. This fosters flexibility and nerve liberation, ultimately improving muscle function. Push-ups are easily adaptable for home workouts and contribute to enhanced strength across various body parts. The exercise involves movement in the muscles of the arms, chest, hips, and legs. When performed moderately, push-ups positively impact heart health. Consistent practice of push-ups enhances the heart’s resilience to stress, augmenting its capacity to endure challenging situations. Consequently, this can lead to the normalization of blood pressure.

According to Dr. Vishal Rastogi, while push-ups offer significant benefits for heart health, it’s crucial to evaluate your body’s capacity, especially if you’re 40 years old. Before engaging in push-ups, it’s recommended to assess whether your heart can withstand the exercise’s pressure. Undergoing a TMT (Treadmill Test) is essential for this purpose. Dr. Rastogi advises that for a 40-year-old individual, the heart rate during exercise should not exceed 180 beats per minute. Exceeding this threshold might pose a risk of sudden heart attacks. Consequently, consulting a doctor and undergoing necessary tests is advisable to ensure your safety.