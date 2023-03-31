Best Nimbu Pani Recipes For This Summer

When the temperature shoots up, the first thing we crave is cold and refreshing summer drinks. After all, just a glass of cold water is sometimes not enough to quench our thirst on sweltering days. This is when a simple concoction of water and lemon lights up our senses and gives us instant rejuvenation. Lemonade is the go-to refreshment drink to quench your thirst right away. Filled with Vitamin C, lemonade is considered one of the best drinks. With so many flavours available, this drink is best suited for the hot and humid days. Here, we have shared three of the best lemonade recipes which you try this summer season.

Mint Lemon Water

Ingredients

1 Glass of water

5 teaspoons of lemon

Sugar/jaggery as needed

Rock salt as required

Mint leaves for garnish

Ice cubes as needed

Prepare mint lemon water by taking ¼ cup mint leaves, 2 teaspoons sugar and 5 teaspoons lemon juice. After this, prepare a mixture by grinding mint leaves and sugar/jaggery. Now, stir the paste of mint leaves in a glass of water. Add lemon juice to it and mix it with a spoon. That’s all, your mint lemonade is ready. Garnish it with lemon slices and serve.

Masala Lemon Soda

Ingredients

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 tsp chaat masala, black salt, and powdered sugar

6 teaspoons lemon juice

¼ cup mint leaves

1 cup of soda water

Pour 6 teaspoons of lemon juice into a glass along with 1 teaspoon each of the following ingredients: 1 teaspoon each of coriander powder, cumin powder, chaat masala, black salt, and powdered sugar. Add 1 cup of soda water to the mixture now, and stir thoroughly. After that, add an ice cube. Your masala lemon soda is all set. Then, serve it chilled.

Coconut Lemon Shikanji

Ingredients:

1 cup coconut water

2 tsp powdered sugar

2 tbsp of ginger juice

5 tsp of lemon juice

If you want to try something unique and unconventional go for coconut lemon shikanji. Pour 1 cup of coconut water into a glass, to begin with. Add four teaspoons of powdered sugar now. Then, thoroughly combine this mixture with 2 teaspoons of ginger juice and 5 teaspoons of lemon juice. Now, store it in the refrigerator to cool. Your delectable coconut shikanji will be ready in two hours, allowing you to enjoy it chilled during the summer.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here