Best Ways To Clean Your Glasses At Home And Get Rid Of Germs And Dirt

If you wear glasses, you know how aggravating it is to have dirt, grit or grease trapped on the lenses. Aside from being irritating, it can also induce eye strain and headaches. Furthermore, bacteria are more prone to form on glasses that have not been cleaned in a long time. Fostering germs in a sensitive location, such as your nose or eyes, is dangerous.

Cleaning your eyeglasses daily is the best method to keep them in good condition and avoid scratched lenses. When it comes to cleaning glasses, though, there is a proper way and plenty of bad ways. To keep your glasses in good condition, follow these cleaning suggestions for the lenses and frames. These cleaning instructions will also assist you in keeping your sunglasses, safety glasses and sports eyewear in good condition.

First, wash and dry your hands- Wash your hands well before cleaning your glasses. Use a clean, lint-free towel and lotion-free soap or dishwashing solutions.

Run a light trickle of tap water over your glasses- This will remove dust and other debris, allowing you to clean your lenses without scratching them. Hot water should be avoided since it can harm some eyeglass lens coatings.

To clean the lenses, apply a small amount of dishwashing liquid that is free of lotion. Since dishwashing liquids are typically highly concentrated, only a small drop is needed. Alternatively, dab a drop or two on your fingertips before touching the lenses. Only use lotion-free brands for this purpose.

Gently rub both sides of the lenses as well as the entire frame- Make sure to clean all parts of your spectacles, including the nose pads and temples. Clean the area where the lenses meet the frame as well- dust, debris, and skin oils usually build here.

Rinse the lenses and frame on both sides- If you do not remove all traces of soap, the lenses will be smeared when you dry them. Gently shake your glasses to remove the majority of the water from the lenses. Examine the lenses carefully to ensure that they are clean.

Using a clean, lint-free cloth, gently dry the lenses and frame - Use a dish towel that hasn’t been washed with fabric softener or dryer sheets (they can smudge the lenses). A lint-free microfiber cloth is another option. Make certain that the material is completely clean. Dirt or dirt caught in a towel’s fibres might harm your lenses. Cooking oil, skin oil or lotion on the towel will also smear your glasses.

Re-examine the lenses and use a clean microfiber cloth to eliminate any remaining streaks or smudges. You can obtain these lint-free clothes from various optical and photography stores.

