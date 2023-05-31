Better Digestion To Good Heart Health, 6 Health Benefits Of Sun Melon

The ancient fruit sun melon is called Sarda in Hindi. It can be eaten as a fruit or mixed with salads, smoothies, purees, ice cream, yoghurt, or frozen desserts. Sarda is believed to be high in antioxidants, making it beneficial for our immune system. It has a variety of key nutrients that are needed for a healthy body.

Sun Melons, also called Korean melons or Chamoe, are similar to cantaloupes as their seeds run through the centre but are sweeter. The summer fruit is also excellent for soothing thirst. While it smells like bubblegum and pears, it tastes like cucumber and melon.

Now, talking about Sun Melon’s nutritional value, it is rich in vitamins A and C. It includes folic acid, potassium, magnesium, and carotenoids, along with anti-inflammatory minerals called cucurbitacin B and cucurbitacin E. Let us take a look at the health benefits of Sun Melon.

Good for the heart

It contains adenosine and potassium. While Potassium prevents sodium from causing harm to the body, adenosine halts blood clotting in the heart and arteries.

Alleviates menstrual cramps

If you suffer from major cramps during your period, the fruit can bring you relief.

Prevents hair loss

Sarda is high in vitamin B, which not only prevents hair loss but also promotes hair growth. Aside from eating, it can also be made into a paste and applied to your hair directly.

Helps in weight loss

Sun Melon is also high in fibre, which promotes weight loss. When you eat Sarda, it helps you feel full for a longer period.

Beneficial for the eyes

Sarda contains beta-carotene, which is beneficial for the eyes. The beta-carotene is converted into vitamin A, which prevents various eye problems.

Improves digestion

Last, but not least, it is also beneficial for the digestive system. Its consumption can help you avoid constipation, gas, and acidity.