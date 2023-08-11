Beyonce’s Iconic Gaurav Gupta’s Infinity Crystal Bodysuit Took 560 Hours to Make

Beyonce is an absolute epitome of hope, infinity, and freedom, is how couturier Gaurav Gupta describes the Grammy Award-winning singer. On August 10th, Beyonce graced the Renaissance Tour concert in Charlotte, North Caroline, in a custom bodysuit designed by Gaurav Gupta Couture.

Now that’s what we call, an iconic moment! Grooving to the tunes of her iconic hitmaker Crazy in Love, Beyonce complemented her extraordinary performance in Gaurav’s Infinity Crystal Bodysuit paired with crystal legging boots.

Known for sculpting magic on couture pieces, this ensemble adorned by Queen Bey was inspired by the brand’s new logo. A proud moment for India and Indian designs, this is the first time on his tour that Beyonce has adorned an Indian designer’s outfit.

Speaking about Beyonce and designing the custom look for her, Gaurav says, “Beyonce is an absolute epitome of hope, infinity, and freedom. Her presence, aura and magnanimity spread freedom and power in the world. We custom-made the Infinity Crystal Bodysuit for her inspired by the new logo of Gaurav Gupta Couture – keeping it true to her iconic Renaissance World Tour!”

Styled by celebrity stylist Karen Langley, the collaboration wouldn’t have been made possible without the help of Hema Bose, founder of Maison Bose, who works closely with Gupta for all his international celebrity couture placements.

Commenting on the collaboration, Gaurav further adds, “This magical collaboration is a very beautiful personal moment for me, my team, and the brand. We are so grateful for our amazing partnership with Hema of Maison Bose for making this happen so seamlessly.”

Echoing his sentiments, Hema of Maison Bose says, “Mrs Carter has always been at the top of Maison Bose’s wishlist and we are so honoured to have had the opportunity to collaborate on a custom look by Gaurav Gupta with the incredible support of her stylist Karen Langley. It has taken months of patience, perseverance and dedication to bring this moment to fruition.”

And yes! It does take a village to put a look together. “We couldn’t have made this possible without the hard work of our team, who behind the scenes have given it their all! Like the saying goes, it truly takes a village! This will go down in history as one of the greatest shows in our lifetimes and we are thrilled to have played a small ‘fashionable’ part in it,” expresses Hema.