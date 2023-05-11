Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour's Bold Bodysuits Will Make You Fall Dangerously in Love With Her

Fierce, Bold and Sexy! Queen Bey is the Mother of Fashion and you can’t deny it. Nailing the onstage style like a boss, Beyonce Knowles Carter kicked off the much-awaited Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden in an array of custom designer couture.

Beyonce’s on stage ensembles were a perfect amalgamation of archival pieces and futuristic designs. From Alexander McQueen to Thierry Mugler, each piece was crafted keeping Beyonce’s powerful persona in mind.

Beyonce knows how to make an entrance with her unconventional style statements

Ensuring the Diva looked Flawless, every look was beautifully put together by celebrity stylist and costume designer Shiona Turini. Every look resonated with Beyonce’s power-packed performance and celebrated each designer’s creativity with panache.

Here’s a look at the iconic couture Beyonce wore for the Renaissance World Tour and how she made it the biggest fashion night of 2023.

Alexander McQueen

Celebrating her music with her BeeHive, the diva opened the show with the hitmaker Dangerously in Love wearing a custom Alexander McQueen bodysuit. Beyonce, who has always loved exploring glamorous looks on stage, looked ravishing in the sparkling bodysuit embellished with silver bugle beads and crystal anatomical embroidery.

Mugler

The jaw-dropping fashion moment of the evening was when Beyonce stepped on stage wearing the iconic Mugler antennae headgear from the Spring 1997 couture collection and paired it with a custom Mugler futuristic bodysuit by Casey Cadwallader.

Courreges

Dancing the night away in a custom Courreges sparkling silver sequin bodysuit accessorised with mirrored circular pendants placed on the bodice. The outfit perfectly mirrored the energy Beyonce exuded on the larger than life stage.

Loewe

Inspired by the Loewe’s Fall Winter 2022 collection, Beyonce sashayed the stage in a gold full length sleeveless bodysuit which was accentuated with a couple of gloved hands with polished red nails artwork strategically placed on the outfit. She completed her look with similar looking long sleeved gloves and red nails.

Balmain

Looks like pearls are a favourite this season. Beyonce sang Love on Top in a custom Balmain bodysuit embellished with pearls. The black bodysuit played the perfect canvas to accentuate the artistic placement of the pearls. She paired the outfit with thigh high boots.

While the bodysuits adorned by the diva complemented every dance move she performed on stage, there were moments during her performance that will stay rent free in our hearts. From the dress which was transformed into a colourful spectacle using UV light to her riding on her sparkling horse dressed in a shimmery ensemble featuring a long cape with silver feathers, each look was a showstopper in its own unique way.