CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMother's Day Sophie ChoudryVegetable JuicesRashmika Mandanna Gym
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls
Home » Lifestyle » Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour's Bold Bodysuits Will Make You Fall Dangerously in Love With Her
2-MIN READ

Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour's Bold Bodysuits Will Make You Fall Dangerously in Love With Her

Reported By: Akshata Shetty

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 07:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Beyonce’s power packed performance at the Renaissance World Tour was high on glamour.

Beyonce’s power packed performance at the Renaissance World Tour was high on glamour.

Beyonce kicked off the Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden in bold, sexy and dazzling bodysuits

Fierce, Bold and Sexy! Queen Bey is the Mother of Fashion and you can’t deny it. Nailing the onstage style like a boss, Beyonce Knowles Carter kicked off the much-awaited Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden in an array of custom designer couture.

Beyonce’s on stage ensembles were a perfect amalgamation of archival pieces and futuristic designs. From Alexander McQueen to Thierry Mugler, each piece was crafted keeping Beyonce’s powerful persona in mind.

Beyoncé celebrated music and fashion in statement pieces designed by the best in the fashion industry.

Beyonce knows how to make an entrance with her unconventional style statements

Ensuring the Diva looked Flawless, every look was beautifully put together by celebrity stylist and costume designer Shiona Turini. Every look resonated with Beyonce’s power-packed performance and celebrated each designer’s creativity with panache.

Here’s a look at the iconic couture Beyonce wore for the Renaissance World Tour and how she made it the biggest fashion night of 2023.

Alexander McQueen

The custom Alexander McQueen bodysuit featured silver bugle beads and crystal anatomical embroidery.

Celebrating her music with her BeeHive, the diva opened the show with the hitmaker Dangerously in Love wearing a custom Alexander McQueen bodysuit. Beyonce, who has always loved exploring glamorous looks on stage, looked ravishing in the sparkling bodysuit embellished with silver bugle beads and crystal anatomical embroidery.

Mugler

Queen Bey slayed in a Mugler black and yellow bodysuit paired with the antennae headgear.

The jaw-dropping fashion moment of the evening was when Beyonce stepped on stage wearing the iconic Mugler antennae headgear from the Spring 1997 couture collection and paired it with a custom Mugler futuristic bodysuit by Casey Cadwallader.

Courreges

Beyonce’s raised the temperature in this sexy bodysuit from Courreges.

Dancing the night away in a custom Courreges sparkling silver sequin bodysuit accessorised with mirrored circular pendants placed on the bodice. The outfit perfectly mirrored the energy Beyonce exuded on the larger than life stage.

Loewe

Beyonce sparkled in a Loewe bodysuit featuring the gloved hands with painted nails motif.

Inspired by the Loewe’s Fall Winter 2022 collection, Beyonce sashayed the stage in a gold full length sleeveless bodysuit which was accentuated with a couple of gloved hands with polished red nails artwork strategically placed on the outfit. She completed her look with similar looking long sleeved gloves and red nails.

Balmain

top videos

    Looks like pearls are a favourite this season. Beyonce sang Love on Top in a custom Balmain bodysuit embellished with pearls. The black bodysuit played the perfect canvas to accentuate the artistic placement of the pearls. She paired the outfit with thigh high boots.

    While the bodysuits adorned by the diva complemented every dance move she performed on stage, there were moments during her performance that will stay rent free in our hearts. From the dress which was transformed into a colourful spectacle using UV light to her riding on her sparkling horse dressed in a shimmery ensemble featuring a long cape with silver feathers, each look was a showstopper in its own unique way.

    About the Author
    Akshata Shetty
    Akshata Shetty is a journalist covering fashion for more than a decade. From red carpet events to fashion weeks, she has interviewed established fashi...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Beyonce
    2. beyonce tour
    3. fashion
    4. Renaissance
    first published:May 11, 2023, 07:53 IST
    last updated:May 11, 2023, 07:53 IST