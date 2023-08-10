Beyond Basic Chicken: Elevate Your Cooking Game with These Recipes

Succulent roasted chicken, flavorful stir-fries, the world of chicken is a versatile and a beautiful world for meat lovers. Whether you’re a novice cook or a culinary enthusiast, exploring chicken dishes offers endless possibilities to satisfy your taste buds. From comforting classics to innovative creations, these recipes cater to various palates and dietary preferences. Get ready to embark on a culinary journey filled with aromatic spices, savory marinades, and mouthwatering textures. Discover the art of transforming this humble ingredient into a symphony of flavors that will delight both your family dinners and special occasions.
Meisterwurst Cordon Bleu With Roasted Veg’s, And Dijon Creamy Sauce
Preparation Time - 40min
Step 1 - Roasted Vegs
Ingredients
• Baby Carrots - 4 To 5 Nos
• Broccoli 100gms
• Garlic 2 Cloves Finely Chopped
• Baby Potato With Skin - 100gms (Cooked)
• Fresh Thyme - 1 Tbsp
• Butter - 1 Tbsp
• Olive Oil - 2 Tbsp
• Salt - To Taste
• Pepper- To Taste
Preparation
Add Butter And Oil In A Pan
Once Its Hot Add Garlic Followed By All The Other Vegs
Add Thyme Salt And Pepper And Cook Until The Vegs Are Cooked
Step 2- Meisterwurst Chicken Cordon Bleu
• Cook The Cordon Bleu According To The Directions Given
Step 3 - Dijon Cream Sauce
Ingredients
• Butter - 3 Tbsp
• Flour -3 Tbsp
• Milk - 2 Cups
• Dijon Mustard -3 Tbsp
• Garlic Powder-1 Tsp
• Shredded Parmesan- 1/3 Cup
• Salt And Pepper - To Taste
Preparation
Add Butter In A Saucepan
Once Butter Is Melted, Add Flour And Mix It Well Without Any Lumps
Gradually Whisk In Milk
Add Dijon Mustard, Garlic Powder, Parmesan Cheese Salt And Pepper
Keep Stirring Untill A Smooth And Creamy Texture
Presentation
In A Nice Serving Plate Add The Meisterwurst Chicken Cordon Bleu And Add The Sauce On Top Along With Roasted Vegs On The Side
Meisterwurst German Schnitzel With Arugula Parmesan Cheese Salad And Rich
Creamy Sauce
Preparation Time - 30min
Step 1 - Arugula Parmesan Cheese Salad
Ingredients
• Fresh Arugula Leaves - 120gms
• Parmesan Cheese Shavings - 30 Gms
• Walnuts - 30 Gms
• Red Apple Thinly Sliced - 30gms
Preparation
• Add All The Ingredients Together Along With Little Olive Oil, Mix Well And Set Aside In The Fridge
Step 2 - Lemon Vinaigrette
Ingredients
• Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 1/4 Cup
• Lemon Zest - 1 Tsp
• Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice - 2 Tbsp
• Garlic Finely Chopped - 1 Tsp
• Salt - To Taste
• Pepper - To Taste
• Preparation; Mix All The Ingredients Together Until Well Combined
Step 3 - Rich And Creamy Garlic Sauce
Ingredients
• Garlic -2 Cloves Finely Chopped
• Butter - 2 Tbsp
• Flour - 2 Tbsp
• Milk - 300ml
• Chopped Parsley - 1 Tbsp
• Salt - To Taste
• Pepper - To Taste
Preparation
• Add Butter In A Saucepan
• Once Melted, Add Garlic And Stir Well For About 30 Sec
• Add Flour And Mix It Well Without Any Lumps
• Once It Becomes Into A Smooth Consistency Add 2 Tbsp Of Milk At A Time
• Slowly Add All The Milk And Bring It To Boil In Slow Flame
• Once It Thickens Add Salt, Pepper And Chopped Parsley
• Switch Off The Flame And Set Aside
Meisterwurst German Schnitzel
• Cook The German Schnitzel According To The Cooking Direction
Step -4 - Presentation
In A Nice Serving Plate Add The Schnitzel And Add The Rich And Creamy Garlic Sauce On Any One Of The Corner Side According To The Need
Add The Fresh And Healthy Arugula Salad On Another Side Of The Plate. Add Lemon Vinaigrette On Top Of The Salad Accordingly