Beyond Basic Chicken: Elevate Your Cooking Game with These Recipes

Succulent roasted chicken, flavorful stir-fries, the world of chicken is a versatile and a beautiful world for meat lovers. Whether you’re a novice cook or a culinary enthusiast, exploring chicken dishes offers endless possibilities to satisfy your taste buds. From comforting classics to innovative creations, these recipes cater to various palates and dietary preferences. Get ready to embark on a culinary journey filled with aromatic spices, savory marinades, and mouthwatering textures. Discover the art of transforming this humble ingredient into a symphony of flavors that will delight both your family dinners and special occasions.

Meisterwurst Cordon Bleu With Roasted Veg’s, And Dijon Creamy Sauce

Preparation Time - 40min

Step 1 - Roasted Vegs

Ingredients

• Baby Carrots - 4 To 5 Nos

• Broccoli 100gms

• Garlic 2 Cloves Finely Chopped

• Baby Potato With Skin - 100gms (Cooked)

• Fresh Thyme - 1 Tbsp

• Butter - 1 Tbsp

• Olive Oil - 2 Tbsp

• Salt - To Taste

• Pepper- To Taste

Preparation

Add Butter And Oil In A Pan

Once Its Hot Add Garlic Followed By All The Other Vegs

Add Thyme Salt And Pepper And Cook Until The Vegs Are Cooked

Step 2- Meisterwurst Chicken Cordon Bleu

• Cook The Cordon Bleu According To The Directions Given

Step 3 - Dijon Cream Sauce

Ingredients

• Butter - 3 Tbsp

• Flour -3 Tbsp

• Milk - 2 Cups

• Dijon Mustard -3 Tbsp

• Garlic Powder-1 Tsp

• Shredded Parmesan- 1/3 Cup

• Salt And Pepper - To Taste

Preparation

Add Butter In A Saucepan

Once Butter Is Melted, Add Flour And Mix It Well Without Any Lumps

Gradually Whisk In Milk

Add Dijon Mustard, Garlic Powder, Parmesan Cheese Salt And Pepper

Keep Stirring Untill A Smooth And Creamy Texture

Presentation

In A Nice Serving Plate Add The Meisterwurst Chicken Cordon Bleu And Add The Sauce On Top Along With Roasted Vegs On The Side

Meisterwurst German Schnitzel With Arugula Parmesan Cheese Salad And Rich

Creamy Sauce

Preparation Time - 30min

Step 1 - Arugula Parmesan Cheese Salad

Ingredients

• Fresh Arugula Leaves - 120gms

• Parmesan Cheese Shavings - 30 Gms

• Walnuts - 30 Gms

• Red Apple Thinly Sliced - 30gms

Preparation

• Add All The Ingredients Together Along With Little Olive Oil, Mix Well And Set Aside In The Fridge

Step 2 - Lemon Vinaigrette

Ingredients

• Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 1/4 Cup

• Lemon Zest - 1 Tsp

• Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice - 2 Tbsp

• Garlic Finely Chopped - 1 Tsp

• Salt - To Taste

• Pepper - To Taste

• Preparation; Mix All The Ingredients Together Until Well Combined

Step 3 - Rich And Creamy Garlic Sauce

Ingredients

• Garlic -2 Cloves Finely Chopped

• Butter - 2 Tbsp

• Flour - 2 Tbsp

• Milk - 300ml

• Chopped Parsley - 1 Tbsp

• Salt - To Taste

• Pepper - To Taste

Preparation

• Add Butter In A Saucepan

• Once Melted, Add Garlic And Stir Well For About 30 Sec

• Add Flour And Mix It Well Without Any Lumps

• Once It Becomes Into A Smooth Consistency Add 2 Tbsp Of Milk At A Time

• Slowly Add All The Milk And Bring It To Boil In Slow Flame

• Once It Thickens Add Salt, Pepper And Chopped Parsley

• Switch Off The Flame And Set Aside

Meisterwurst German Schnitzel

• Cook The German Schnitzel According To The Cooking Direction

Step -4 - Presentation

In A Nice Serving Plate Add The Schnitzel And Add The Rich And Creamy Garlic Sauce On Any One Of The Corner Side According To The Need

Add The Fresh And Healthy Arugula Salad On Another Side Of The Plate. Add Lemon Vinaigrette On Top Of The Salad Accordingly