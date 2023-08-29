Beyond India, Rakhi Celebrations Extend to THESE Countries as Well for Raksha Bandhan 2023!

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023: The Rakhi celebration is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. It not only enhances sibling bonds but also brings the entire family together. However, it is not limited to a single state, city, or country. People of many religions, castes, and classes join together to tie the thread of protection around the wrist of their beloved, whether it be a sister, brother, friend or anybody else to whom they feel connected. Here’s how this occasion is marked across the world.

Raksha Bandhan Celebration in Nepal

In Nepal, the celebration has a lot of cultural significance. The occasion is known as Janai Purnima or Rishitarpani. The spirit of the celebration, however, remains the same: to strengthen the bond between brothers and sisters. While most traditions are similar to those conducted in India, such as placing tilak on the forehead and conducting aarti, some distinguish Nepal’s Raksha Bandhan. For instance, men alter the strands that wrap around their chests during a sacred thread ceremony. In Nepal, both Hindus and Buddhists celebrate this day.

Bangladesh

Rakhi, also known as Rakhi Purnima or Jhulan Purnima, is mostly observed by Hindus in Bangladesh. Just like in India, sisters wrap various rakhis around their brothers’ wrists and pray for their well-being. The Hindu community in Bangladesh celebrates the event with gatherings, communal feasting, and the exchange of gifts. Like in India, it is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month Shravana.

USA

Raksha Bandhan is an opportunity for Indian communities in the United States, particularly those who have migrated from their native land, to come together, celebrate the bond of brothers and sisters, and reaffirm their love and support for one another, even if one or more of their siblings are in another country.

UK

Raksha Bandhan is an occasion for the British Indian population in the United Kingdom to reconnect with their roots, culture, and tradition. It is widely celebrated in the British Isles. The Indian diaspora makes sure to celebrate these festivals together to keep unity alive.

Mauritius

Raksha Bandhan in Mauritius is not only a celebration of sibling bong but also the notion of unity in diversity. Raksha Bandhan is very important in the hearts of many communities. The event is observed by many religious groups. People from many origins join together in harmony and joy to celebrate this holiday.