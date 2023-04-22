Beyond the Classic Old Fashioned: Modern Whisky Cocktails to Savour

Whisky has long been a classic and beloved spirit, with a history that dates back centuries. It’s a drink that is enjoyed by many, but often in the form of traditional cocktails like the Old Fashioned or Manhattan. While these classic cocktails have stood the test of time, it’s important to remember that there are many more modern whisky cocktails out there that can add a new dimension to your drinking experience.

From fruity and refreshing to spicy and complex, the possibilities for a good whisky cocktail are endless. Whether you’re a whisky connoisseur or a casual drinker, there is something for everyone to enjoy. So why not mix up your next whisky drink and try something new and exciting? Poonam Chandel, Managing Director, NeuWorld Spirits is here to help you explore five modern whisky cocktails that will take your whisky drinking experience to the next level.

The Dirty Chai

The Dirty Chai is a spicy twist on a classic Whisky Sour, featuring the warming flavors of chai tea and a shot of espresso for an extra kick. Perfect for those who like their cocktails with a bit of a jolt!

Ingredients:

60 ml Downing Street Whisky

30 ml chai tea concentrate

30 ml fresh lemon juice

15 ml honey syrup

1 shot of espresso

Cinnamon stick and star anise for garnish

Preparation:

Brew a strong shot of espresso and set it aside.

In a shaker, add whisky, chai tea concentrate, fresh lemon juice, and honey syrup.

Add ice and shake vigorously for about 15 seconds.

Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice.

Top with the shot of espresso and give it a gentle stir.

Garnish with a cinnamon stick and star anise.

The Cinnamon Roll

The Cinnamon Roll whisky cocktail is a cozy and indulgent treat that combines the smoothness of whisky with the comforting flavors of cinnamon and vanilla. It’s a dessert in a glass, with the sweetness of brown sugar and the richness of cream making it the perfect after-dinner drink. Served with a cinnamon stick, this cocktail is sure to warm you up on a chilly night and leave you with the taste of freshly baked cinnamon rolls on your lips.

Ingredients:

60 ml whisky

30 ml cinnamon syrup

30 ml fresh lemon juice

1 egg white

Ground cinnamon and cinnamon stick for garnish

Preparation:

In a shaker, add whisky, cinnamon syrup, fresh lemon juice, and egg white.

Add ice and shake vigorously for about 15 seconds.

Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice.

Sprinkle ground cinnamon on top of the cocktail and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

The Ginger Whisky Sour

The Ginger Whisky Sour is a spicy and refreshing twist on the classic cocktail. With the zing of fresh ginger and the tang of lemon, it’s the perfect drink to wake up your taste buds. The smoothness of the whisky is perfectly balanced with the heat of ginger, creating a complex yet delicious flavor profile. Served over ice with a slice of ginger and a sprig of mint, it’s a visually stunning drink that is as enjoyable to look at as it is to drink.

Ingredients:

60 ml Royal Tribe Whisky

30 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

15 ml ginger syrup

1 tsp honey

1 egg white

For Ginger Syrup:

100 gm ginger

200 gm sugar

500 ml water

Preparation:

To make the ginger syrup, peel and chop the ginger and add it to a pan with the sugar and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20-25 minutes until the liquid has reduced by half. Strain and allow to cool before using in the cocktail.

Add the whisky, lemon juice, ginger syrup, honey and egg white to a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

Shake well for 15-20 seconds until the ingredients are well combined and the egg white has frothed up.

Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.

Garnish with a slice of ginger or a lemon twist, if desired.

Mango Chilli Whisky Margarita

The Mango Chilli Whisky Margarita is a tropical twist on a classic cocktail. With the sweetness of mangoes and the kick of chilli, this drink is perfectly balanced with a shot of smooth whisky and a splash of lime juice. The result is a deliciously refreshing drink that will transport you to a beach paradise with every sip

Ingredients:

60 ml whisky

30 ml lime juice

30 ml mango juice

15 ml honey

1 small red chilli, sliced

Salt for rimming the glass

Ice

Preparation:

Rim a margarita glass with salt by rubbing the rim with a lime wedge and dipping it into a small plate of salt.

In a shaker, add the whisky, lime juice, mango juice, honey, and sliced red chilli.

Add a handful of ice and shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds.

Strain the mixture into the salt-rimmed margarita glass filled with ice.

Garnish with a slice of mango or lime and a small piece of chilli

Irish Coffee Milkshake

Irish Coffee Milkshake is a decadent and boozy treat that combines the classic flavors of coffee, Irish whiskey, and vanilla ice cream. This cocktail is perfect for those who want to indulge in a rich and creamy drink with a kick of caffeine and alcohol.

Ingredients:

2 cups of vanilla ice cream

1 cup of strong coffee, chilled

1/4 cup of Irish whiskey

Whipped cream

Chocolate shavings

Preparation:

Brew a strong cup of coffee and let it cool to room temperature.

In a blender, combine vanilla ice cream, chilled coffee, and Irish whiskey.

Blend until smooth and creamy.

Pour the mixture into a glass and top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

