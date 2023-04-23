Beyond the Sari: Exploring Different Types of Bollywood-Inspired Dresses for Summers

Bollywood-inspired dresses have captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts worldwide with their vibrant colors, intricate designs, and timeless elegance. While the sari remains a classic choice, there are a plethora of other Bollywood-inspired dress styles that are perfect for the summer season. From trendy anarkalis to chic lehenga-cholis, and stylish salwar kameez, the diverse world of Bollywood-inspired dresses offers a delightful exploration of the different types of dresses that are ideal for staying stylish and comfortable during the sunny summer months. Get ready to elevate your summer wardrobe with these Bollywood-inspired fashion gems!

When it comes to Bollywood-inspired clothing, the sari is certainly the most popular option. Dhruv Taneja, owner, Pratapsons, a fashion boutique in Jaipur describes the sari as a classic garment that has been a mainstay of Indian fashion for millennia. “However, with the influence of Bollywood, the sari has evolved into a more beautiful and sophisticated garment that appeals to the younger population. Trendy saris that combine traditional Indian workmanship with modern styles is preferred. There are numerous summer outfits inspired by Bollywood design.”

Taneja shares some outfits that are not only appealing and comfortable, but they also highlight India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

The Anarkali suit is one of the most popular forms of Bollywood-inspired clothing. This dress has a long flowing top with a waist flare that is combined with fitted leggings or churidar pants. Anarkali suits are available in a wide range of materials and styles, ranging from simple and elegant to elaborate and ornamented. They are suitable for outdoor gatherings and functions in the summer since they are light and airy. The Lehenga Choli is another summer-appropriate Bollywood-inspired outfit. This dress has a long skirt, a short blouse or choli, and a dupatta. Lehenga Cholis are available in a variety of fabrics ranging from light cotton to heavy silk and are ideal for weddings, festivals, and other formal occasions. The Kurti offers a more relaxed and contemporary style. Kurtis, like tunics, are frequently worn with leggings or trousers. They come in a variety of styles, from basic and elegant to vibrant and colourful, and are ideal for summer because they are lightweight and easy to wear. Finally, there is the Salwar Kameez, which is made up of a long tunic, loose-fitting trousers, and a dupatta. Salwar Kameez are available in a variety of materials and styles ranging from simple and subtle to vibrant and ornate. They are great for both informal and formal settings, making them ideal for the summer.

While the sari is the most iconic Bollywood-inspired garment, there are various other styles of dresses that are perfect for summer and influenced by Bollywood design. These clothing, from the elegant Anarkali suit to the casual Kurti, showcase India’s rich and diverse cultural heritage and are appropriate for any occasion. So, why not add some Bollywood-inspired dresses to your summer wardrobe and appreciate the beauty and elegance of Indian fashion

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here