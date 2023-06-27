Bhadli Navami 2023: Know Date, Rituals And How The Devotees Celebrate

In India, people of the Hindu Community from North India celebrate ‘Bhadli Navami’ with proper traditions and rituals. Bhatali Navmi, Kandarp Navmi, Shukla Paksha Navmi, and Ashara are other names of Bhadli Navami. It is usually celebrated during the ‘Ashad’ month. On the 9th day of Shukla Paksha in Ashada month, this festival is celebrated with joy. It is considered to be the last day for auspicious ceremonies like marriages, and Mundan in the Hindu Community.

The reason behind this, according to Hindu culture, is that after this day, the Lord usually goes to sleep, and all the auspicious activities are conducted during this period only. This festival is celebrated in honour of Lord Vishnu. People consider that Lord Vishnu’s blessings are important for marriage, and they cannot be done when Lord Vishnu is at rest and sleeping. On the last day of Bhadli Navami, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep, and people celebrate it in a unique way and take the blessings of Lord Vishnu. People are very enthusiastic about all the religious events that are celebrated during the day. Priests take special care by reading the holy scriptures for Lord Vishnu.

People also worship Goddess Durga as they decorate her with flowers and garlands and offer her red chunri and suhag items along with sweets and seasonal fruits. It is further followed by aarti and then devotees chant ‘OM DUN DURGAAYAI NAMAH’ at least 108 times. It is done in a quiet and sacred place and with the Rudraksha Rosary.

Bhadli Navmi falls on Tuesday, which is also the day of Lord Hanuman. People will be worshipping both deities on this sacred day. People will chant Hanuman Chalisa along with the name of Lord Shri Ram. Devotees will offer sweets, seasonal fruits, jasmine oil, and vermilion.

Bhadli Navmi Muhurat, 2023

The Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month started around 2:04 am late night today on 27th June 2023 and will end tomorrow, that is, June 28, 2023, at 3:05 am, according to Panchang. Auspicious times for Marriage ceremonies, Mundan, housewarmings, engagements, and Janeu Sanskar will end on June 27 as of June 29, 2023; Devshayani Ekadashi will begin as god will sleep and Chaturmas will begin as people now have to wait for 5 months to celebrate any auspicious ceremony.