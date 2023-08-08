Bhature To Uttapam, How You Can Utilise Sour Curd In Delicacies

Curd, a staple in Indian households, takes centre stage as the perfect accompaniment for meals, especially during the scorching summer months. With its cool and creamy texture, curd not only offers instant relief from the heat but also aids in digestion and promotes gut health due to its probiotic properties. Traditionally, Indian households create a loop of curd-making by combining leftover curd with warm milk, allowing it to ferment overnight until it becomes smooth and velvety. However, sour curd occasionally makes an appearance, either from over-fermentation or improper storage. Instead of discarding it, one can explore delightful culinary avenues with sour curd.

Bhature: Adding Tangy Twist

Bhature, a beloved dish often savoured more in restaurants than at home, gains its tangy and crispy edge from the addition of sour curd. The secret ingredient not only elevates its flavour but also enhances its texture, creating a more enjoyable and satisfying experience.

Idli: South Indian Classic with a Twist

Incorporating sour curd into idli batter, rather than regular curd, imparts a timeless and authentic South Indian essence. The tanginess of sour curd contributes to the idli’s soft and fluffy consistency, elevating its taste to a whole new level.

Dhokla: Spongy Sensation

Dhokla, a classic Gujarati delight cherished across the country, becomes even more enticing with the introduction of sour curd. This addition to the batter yields a spongy and soft texture that, once fully cooked, results in an irresistible and delicious treat.

Kadhi: A Tangy Delight

Kadhi, a popular Indian dish relished in various regions, undergoes a flavorful transformation with the incorporation of sour curd. The tangy twist not only tantalizes the taste buds but also enhances the overall profile of the dish. By adding a touch of curd to besan balls, the culinary experience receives an added boost.

Buttermilk: Revitalizing Summer Cooler

The quintessential summer drink, buttermilk, boasts numerous variations in Indian households. This hydrating beverage, known for its mood-lifting properties, can be further elevated by incorporating sour curd and a blend of spices. The result? A refreshingly delectable beverage that offers both taste and nourishment.

Uttapam: A Healthier Spin

Uttapam, a breakfast favourite, especially in the southern regions of India, takes a healthier turn with the addition of sour curd. Mixing it with gram flour and allowing the batter to rest, along with a medley of vegetables, creates a more nutritious and flavorful uttapam experience.