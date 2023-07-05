Bhumi Pednekar Accessorises Her Affordable Dress With A Bag Worth Rs 1,56,629; See Details

Bhumi Pednekar loves to sport a fancy fashionable look, with the way she is styled to perfection- one can tell she is very meticulous about the outfits she chooses. However, if one delves a little deeper one would be able to state the very obvious that when the actress is not attending formal events she likes to tone it down and be extremely low-key. Her day-to-day choice of ensembles makes her extremely relatable which her fans and followers love about her.

Recently, the actress was spotted out and about in the city wearing the most summer-friendly midi dress. However, it is her accessory that caught the eyes of fashion enthusiasts and critics. In case, you have missed out on the video, check it out here-

Bhumi’s lovely midi-dress is the perfect outfit a for summer’s day out in the scorching head. It is flowy and looks extremely breathable and comfortable, the blue and white colour combination is always the right fit for the summer months because of how soothing the blend is. This Bershka crepe midi dress worth Rs. 3,150 is a proper steal deal.

The actress accessorised her simple look with a calfskin handbag from Bottega Veneta. This bag worth Rs. 1,56,629 is one of the trendiest designs that there is in terms of handbags at the moment. However, if your luck suffices you can get the bag at a discounted rate of around Rs. 1,11,574 on special days.

If you think that is all, well we have to talk about another expensive element in this overall look that deserves a special mention of its own. The footwear that Bhumi is sporting is from a very popular brand called ‘Chloé’ and costs 145 pounds which if converted to Indian currency is approximately Rs. 15,142.

Considering the prices of all that she was wearing, one cannot deny the fact that this was a super expensive casual look that she went ahead with.